It’s a good time to be an AMC investor. Or, depending on what you read, it may soon be a very bad time. This past week, AMC has seen its stock jump tenfold as retail investors (those are the everyday people who buy shares of a company on an app like Robinhood instead of financial institutions) jumped to buy a flood of stock made available by an investment firm. Here’s the tl;dr: A firm called Mudrick Capital bought 8.5 million AMC shares valued at about $230 million. Mudrick Capital then turned around and immediately sold those shares back to the retail investors who were clamoring for a bigger piece of AMC after a successful long weekend for movies like A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella.