The Fayette City Council formed a committee during its June 8 meeting to pursue ideas concerning the renewal of the contract for the city shop property. All council members were present for the meeting. Prior to the start of the meeting, U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks, who is a candidate for the 2022 U.S. Senate seat that will be vacant when Senator Richard Shelby retires, spoke briefly. Brooks commended the council concerning how clean Fayette is, saying that the cleanliness shows the people have pride in their town.