FIFA survey: 70% of women’s soccer clubs operate at a loss
A comprehensive survey of women's soccer has found that 70% of women's soccer clubs internationally operate at a loss. Just 13% of clubs generate revenue over $1 million, and more than half of those revenues come from sponsorship deals, according to FIFA data released Wednesday. Soccer's global governing body surveyed 30 leagues and 282 clubs for the FIFA Benchmarking Report, which seeks to identify how to best grow the women's game.