Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Finding healing through virtual mental health therapy

spectrumnews1.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, David Strait suffered a debilitating stroke. The incident robbed him of 15 years of memories. At 55 years old, the structural designer is still numb on his right side. “My life is split in two. There was the person I was before my stroke whom I don't...

spectrumnews1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health Hospitals#Health Systems#Digital Health#Mental Health Care#Behavioral Therapy#Addiction Treatment#Mobile Therapy#Mental Health Services#Spectrum News#Usc#Student Health Services#Healing#Symptoms#Remote Treatment#Wellness Apps#Isolation#Telehealth Sessions#In Person Care#Referrals#Emergency Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Stroke
Related
Mental HealthWNYT

Health Beat: Mental Health

If anyone says this last year hasn’t been stressful, well, I'd ask what rock they were living under! But how we've dealt with the pandemic stress varies greatly based on our lives. Do we have kids? Parents who need care? Jobs that remained demanding or disappeared? While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, mental health awareness is much more enduring as we work back to normal. To help us do that and recognize where we may be struggling, I'm happy to welcome Dr. Kristen Navarette, medical director at MVP Health Care, and Dr. Dawn Gonsalves, medical director and psychiatrist at MVP Health Care.
Auburn, WAauburnexaminer.com

How to Find Therapy in Auburn

The following is a sponsored article provided by MyTherapist.com. Just about everyone experiences stress, sadness, anxiety, or other feelings of distress. Oftentimes it starts out as a small feeling and can build up without us even realizing it. Whether or not you experience severe symptoms from a diagnosed mental illness,...
KidsBeaumont Enterprise

How to find mental health resources for children and families

(BPT) - Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) offer free or low-cost health coverage for children and teens up to age 19. Coverage includes check-ups and regular doctor visits, immunizations, emergency care, dentist visits, eye exams and other care that children may need, including mental and behavioral health services.
Mental Healththehealthcareblog.com

Teladoc Health’s Mental Health Move: Unite Best of Livongo, Virtual Care in myStrength Complete

The Teladoc Health-Livongo merger continues to expand Teladoc Health’s virtual care capabilities — this time in mental health. Dr. Julia Hoffman, Head of Mental Health Strategy for Teladoc Health, gives us the inside story on the launch of myStrength Complete, the souped-up, next-gen version of the digital mental health app that Livongo acquired in 2019 and integrated into its “AI-plus-AI whole person health” platform. So, what’s new now that all this is part of Teladoc? Think full-service mental health care, akin to what you might find in a digital mental health point solution, but with more providers… sitting on top of a gold-standard telehealth and remote monitoring infrastructure… and ready-to-move on an outsized opportunity for integration into Teladoc’s virtual primary care offering, Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, and so on.
Mental Healthtamu.edu

Mental Health And Wellness Focus Of Upcoming Texas A&M University System Virtual Event

The Texas A&M University System will host a Virtual Mental Health and Wellness Convening on Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. System officials say the convening will be an opportunity for all faculty, staff, students and university leaders to learn from national experts about topics such as the state of campus mental health and wellness, and institutional trends for crises prevention and intervention strategies, as well as engage in open discussion around the mechanisms and steps needed to nurture a healthy and resilient campus community.
Electronicsfoxla.com

Virtual reality goggles for medical healing

LOS ANGELES - So, I’m laying in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Hospital talking to a couple of doctors not about just being hit by an alleged drunk driver on Hollywood Boulevard, but about a technology the hospital has been studying for pain relief and pain distraction. We’re talking about...
Mental Healthsafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Workers seeking mental health care still face stigma, survey finds

New York — Nearly 3 out of 5 U.S. workers say a stigma around seeking help for a mental health issue still exists in workplaces, results of a recent survey show. Commissioned by online behavioral health care provider Learn to Live, researchers from marketing research company OnePoll surveyed 2,000 U.S. adult workers to gather their opinions on mental health care in relation to work. Results show that 57% of the respondents agree that a negative attitude toward taking time off work for mental health reasons exists in their workplace.
Mental Healthmhlas.com

The Benefits of Massage on Mental Health

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, over 40 million adults in the U.S. have some form of anxiety disorder. In addition, the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) found that depression affects roughly 10% of U.S. adults. Mental health issues of all levels of severity can have a profound impact on your quality of life. Whether it’s anxiety, depression, mood swings, or other mental health issues, finding strategies to cope with and manage these conditions is of critical importance.
Mental Healththezoereport.com

How I Navigated Depression, Therapy, & Mental Health As A South Asian Woman

Raise your hand if you’re an Asian American Pacific Islander who’s been told to “pray” your depression away, go for a walk, or get something to eat as possible mental health solutions. Conversations about mental health and therapy can be stigmatized within the AAPI community when addressed directly, leading one to avoid dealing with these feelings and thoughts altogether. My first memory of experiencing anxiety and depression can be traced back to September of 1996, when I began my first day of kindergarten at a local elementary school in Jamaica, Queens.
Guilford County, NCtribuneledgernews.com

Former officer finds niche working in mental health

Jun. 1—HIGH POINT — Kim Soban probably raised a few eyebrows in 2012 when she quit her job with the High Point Police Department to work in mental health. After all, Soban's blood ran blue. She'd been on the force for 15 years, including the last eight years working in homicide.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Mental health of mothers more negatively affected by Covid school closures than fathers, research finds

Researchers have found that mothers experienced worse mental health while schools were closed during lockdown. Meanwhile, there was no impact on the mental well-being of fathers.Research by the University of Essex’s Institute for Social and Economic Research, in conjunction with the universities of Surrey and Birmingham, found that the mental health of mothers suffered as schools were forced to shut.Schools across the UK were closed on 20 March 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19. Those in England went through a phased reopening from 1 June 2020.In addition to their day jobs, women were tasked with childcare and homeschooling during...
Boone, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Veterans find healing with 'equine therapy'

BOONE, N.C. – Caleb Waters joined the Marines in 2008. "I can’t say it wasn’t an enjoyable time in my life. It definitely shaped me into the person I am today," Waters said. He served for eight years, went on five deployments and later became a combat instructor. "The Taliban...
Mental Healthmountvernongazette.com

Opinion: Commentary: Mental Health: A Home for Healing

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month — a time when we work to remove stigmas around discussing mental illness. Putting a face on mental health is part of helping to create acceptance. That’s why I want to share my story. For years, I was chronically in and out of hospitals. It...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

The Week Ahead: Mental health focus of virtual town hall session

FAIRFIELD — Sen. Bill Dodd will host a virtual town hall Tuesday on mental health during the pandemic featuring a panel discussion with experts from Stanford University, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Napa-based Mentis. The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Releasing the stigma of mental health

Region 1 Behavioral Health and Nebraska Strong volunteers came together for a balloon release meant to symbolize releasing the stigma of mental health Wednesday in Scottsbluff. The activity was designed to increase awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mental Healthnews4sanantonio.com

Healing through compassion

When you are feeling burnt out it can hard to find compassion to share with others. Author Lee Tomlinson joined us this morning to share how we can make an effort to express compassion in our everyday lives. Compassion Heals: From Self care to Healthcare.