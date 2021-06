Governor Andrew Cuomo during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo also announced that New York has the lowest weekly positivity rate in the nation at 0.64 percent. Of 71,019 tests reported for Tuesday June 1st, 431 were positive for an infection rate of 0.61 percent. COVID hospitalizations have dropped by 25 from the day prior for a total of 1,007 patients. This marks the lowest patient count since October 21st last year. ICU patients throughout the state dropped by 3 for a total of 252 and 136 of those with intubations. Unfortunately, there were 11 deaths statewide.