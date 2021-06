A new study may have found a link between the risk of heart disease and the size of a family. Families come in all shapes and sizes. The number of children two people have is a very personal choice, and some are fine being “one and done,” and others want a whole baseball team of little ones running around. As long as the family is happy and healthy, that has been all that matters, but studies are being done on just what it means to be a part of a big family, and if it matters what order you are in the line of siblings. Studies are proving that there may be some medical risks involved in having a lot of siblings, and time will tell if this kind of information will affect how many children people have in the future.