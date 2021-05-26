Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola, IA

Accidents

osceolaiowa.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo citations were issued after an accident 5:13 p.m. May 18 in the 900 block of North Main Street. According to an Osceola Police report, Christopher Doyle Hutt, 33, of Creston, driving a 2006 Chevrolet hauling a small utility trailer stopped for traffic to make left hand turn, Dana Ann Hembry, 71, of Osceola, driving a 2014 Buick stopped behind Hutt’s vehicle when she was struck from the rear by Blexley Jaye Burton, 19, of Osceola, driving a 2000 Buick. The impact caused Hembry’s vehicle to strike Hutt’s trailer.

www.osceolaiowa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Clarke County, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Clarke County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Weldon, IA
City
Chariton, IA
City
Osceola, IA
City
Van Wert, IA
County
Clarke County, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Police#County Police#Police Report#Street Parking#Buick#Freightliner#Southern Iowa Trolley#Jeep#Chrysler#General Store#Clarke County Sheriff#Osceola Police#Driving#Private Vehicle#Rear Tires#East Garfield Street#East Pearl Street#Main Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Traffic
Related
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa Statetheperrychief.com

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.