No citations were issued after an accident 5:13 p.m. May 18 in the 900 block of North Main Street. According to an Osceola Police report, Christopher Doyle Hutt, 33, of Creston, driving a 2006 Chevrolet hauling a small utility trailer stopped for traffic to make left hand turn, Dana Ann Hembry, 71, of Osceola, driving a 2014 Buick stopped behind Hutt’s vehicle when she was struck from the rear by Blexley Jaye Burton, 19, of Osceola, driving a 2000 Buick. The impact caused Hembry’s vehicle to strike Hutt’s trailer.