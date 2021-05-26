Cancel
Montana State

Montana woman who killed ex-husband after she said he attempted rape has charges cleared

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Montana woman who fatally shot her ex-husband last year after she said he tried to rape her has been clear of homicide charges. The charges against 38-year-old Rachel Bellesen were dropped with prejudice, meaning prosecutors would not be able to bring them up again at a later date after prosecutors said in April they would like the possibility to refile the charge. The news of the charges being dropped was first reported by the Daily Beast.

