Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James On First Playoff Games For The Lakers At Staples Center Since 2013: "It's Going To Be Pretty Special For Our Fans. ... That's What I Came Here For To Be Able To Play A Playoff Game In Front Of The Lakers Faithful."

By Ernesto Cova
fadeawayworld.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a while since the Staples Center host a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game. To be more accurate, it hasn't happened since April 28, 2013; when the San Antonio Spurs completed a first-round sweep. The Lakers didn't make the playoffs for the next seven seasons. Kobe Bryant struggled to...

fadeawayworld.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Road Games#Lakers Faithful#The Staples Center#The San Antonio Spurs#The Phoenix Suns#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANew Haven Register

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James tweaks ankle injury before NBA playoffs

The defending champion Lakers didn’t expect to be fighting for their playoff lives in the play-in tournament, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed a significant chunk of the season, knocking Los Angeles down to the seventh seed. Things were starting to get back to normal for the Lakers,...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAParadise Post

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jared Dudley On Teams Trying To Avoid The Lakers Early In The Playoffs: "I Don’t Call It Avoiding, I Just Call It Good Strategy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with the 7th spot in the Western Conference, something utterly unthinkable at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency played a significant role in the Lakers dropping to the play-in tournament months after fighting for the top spots in the conference. However, this doesn't mean that they will be an easy rival to face in the postseason.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAPosted by
WAFB

James scores 25, tweaks ankle as Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James looked to be in playoff form when he hit deep 3s, delivered an accurate, no-look, behind-the-back pass out of a double team to Alex Caruso under the basket, or flipped an alley-oop lob to Anthony Davis while running a fast break. But when James...
NBAFOX Sports

Should LeBron James' Lakers fear Stephen Curry and the Warriors in play-in?

The two hottest teams in the NBA's Western Conference are headed on a collision course Wednesday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ⁠— winners of five straight games ⁠— will duke it out with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ⁠— winners of six straight ⁠— for the West's No. 7 seed in the NBA's new play-in tournament.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Blasts Haters After Reaching NBA Scoring Milestone

LeBron James didn't have the 2020-21 season many expected him to have mostly because of an ankle injury he suffered in March. However, the four-time NBA champion still finished the year averaging 25 points per game, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points or more in 17 seasons. James posted the stat on Twitter and sent the message to his haters.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The NBA playoff history of each play-in tournament matchup

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.