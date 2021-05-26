The Lakers May Have Found a Way to Burn Out the Suns

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.