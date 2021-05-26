The Lakers May Have Found a Way to Burn Out the Suns
The Lakers have a simple and powerful recipe for success. They haven’t been able to turn to it consistently over the past few months, thanks to a pair of high-profile injuries that transformed a contender into a seventh seed, but it’s always been there. Combine LeBron James with Anthony Davis, two all-time talents capable of overwhelming defenders with their sheer size, skill, and scoring chops; mix in an elite defense overseen by head coach Frank Vogel that can silence opposing offenses; season to taste; serve with trophies.www.theringer.com