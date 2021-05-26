Cook Pursues Spot on Ballot With ‘Stop LIPA’ Line

Huntington Town Clerk Andrew Raia would like to advise you that the Town Clerk’s office will begin the 3-year renewal by mail of all permanent (blue) New York State Department of Motor Vehicle Department Disability Parking Permits expiring September 30, 2021. Residents who have been issued a Disability Parking Permit from the Town Clerk’s office will receive a renewal letter and form in the mail by the end of May. That letter will give detailed instructions regarding the procedure to follow. If you have not received your renewal letter by June 1, please call the Town Clerk’s office at (631) 351-3206. Due to the large volume of permits to be renewed (over 13, 000) it might take several weeks before you receive your permit. Until you receive your new permit in the mail please continue to use your current permit, as it does not expire until September 30.