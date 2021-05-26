Jim Cramer on Amazon buying MGM for $8.45 billion

Let's talk about Chewy earnings. "For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report, the online pet emporium that's seen its shares fall 12% as investors flock to the economic reopening stocks instead," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Singh said the increase in pet adoption is not just a pandemic event. Chewy works with over 6,000 pet shelters across the nation that report adoptions are still growing by double digits."