Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Rite of passage: Good, better, best

By Walker Moore
baptistmessenger.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, I didn’t need the Internet. Instead, I had a Montgomery Ward catalog. Not only could you use it to find and order just about anything made, but you could break one or two of the Ten Commandments within its pages. Back in the day, we considered three things...

www.baptistmessenger.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Rite Of Passage#God#Monkey Ward#Everlasting Fruit#Salvation#Bondage#Wisdom#Financial Freedom#Supplies#Overwhelming Debt#Guidance#Earth#Pages#Churches#Brilliant Front#Fashions#Mercy#Crockery#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Jobs
Related
ShoppingTODAY.com

13 best summer quilts and bedding for better sleep

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Everything heats up in...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Answering the ‘divine call’ a rite of passage for young Mormons

Standing in front of family and friends in a coat and tie on a Tuesday evening late last month, Jacob Epperson cradled a cell phone that held news of his future. In it was an email he’s been looking forward to getting for a long time — a letter from the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that would tell the teenager where he is being sent as a volunteer missionary for the next two years.
Family Relationshipsospreyobserver.com

Hooked On Books: Fatherhood – The Good, The Bad, The Best

The month of June marks the end of the school year, the beginning of summer and also a very special day to celebrate our dads—Father’s Day. This year, Father’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, June 20. Although this day is celebratory and joyous for many families, it can be a difficult day for those who may no longer have their father with them.
EducationKSAT 12

Best in class: Better behavior for better learning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- With the pandemic keeping kids at home most of this year, experts expect challenging behaviors to intensify when kids return to school. Chronic behaviors such as crying, hitting or even biting can create a cycle where teachers may react negatively to disruptive behavior, leading to...
Religionseedbed.com

Lead Me, Good Spirit, to Become Like Jesus

Teach me to do your will, for you are my God; may your good Spirit lead me on level ground. It is a wonderful thing to know that because of the ascension of Christ we are “seated in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:6). Our reality is such that we are here, living out our days and nights on earth, and we are simultaneously there, living out our days and nights seated with Christ in heaven and learning what it is to be “like him” in this world (1 John 4:17).
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Weekly Spirit of Prophecy Reading

As a parent of young children, I often hear the question, “But why, Daddy?” In most cases, the question is a fair one. After all, young, developing minds need cogent reasons for doing what they’re asked. However, sometimes asking “why” is an. attempt to avoid making necessary changes. . How...
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Gaining Knowledge

Thank You for the many resources You have provided to us so that we may increase our knowledge and understanding of all things in life. Most importantly, we thank You for Your Holy Word. We pray we would always be learners. We pray we would eager to know more about the world around us and apply that knowledge so that we can make informed decisions and walk in wisdom. We pray we would consume information through a biblical perspective, filtering through what is truth and what is not truth. We pray You would help us to discern what is the truth. Please help us to be humble in what we know and how we share what we know with each other and with others in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Forgiving Yourself

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress Ministries. Scripture tells us in Romans 10:13 that everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. John 3:16 reads “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish, but have eternal life.”. Unlike works-based religions that preach that man must earn his admission into heaven through his personal conduct, the Bible teaches that salvation is a free gift that is attained by grace through faith.
Religionlifewayresearch.com

How to Instill a Passion for the Old Testament in Your Church

I was teaching a group of Ugandan seminary students online when the class coordinator asked me a question that I have often considered in an American context, but had not considered for Christian brothers and sisters in other countries––what about the Old Testament?. He expressed that Christians in Uganda often...
Religiontommyboland.com

Transfiguration Truth

Then a cloud appeared and enveloped them, and a voice came from the cloud: “This is my Son, whom I love. Listen to him!” (Mark 9:7) What an amazing experience our Lord gave to Peter, James, and John on the mount of Transfiguration! We looked at it on May 28 in a post titled “The One and Only,” which emphasized God’s clear demonstration and declaration that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. Today, let’s take a brief look at the Transfiguration truth these three disciples received that day, which is the same truth we have all been given since that moment on the Mount . . . “Listen to Him!”
ReligionHigh Plains Journal

Meditation

Read 2 Peter 1:3-8 Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.—1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 (NIV) The older I get, the more I try to maintain a healthy body by eating well and getting regular physical exercise. However, there are days when grabbing a fast-food meal is more appetizing and easier than cooking a healthy meal at home, and the thought of sitting on my sofa catching up on one of my favorite shows is more appealing than changing my clothes and driving to the path where I take my 40-minute after dinner walk. I know that in the long run I will feel better and be happier with myself if I put in the extra effort, but it takes discipline to get those rewards.
Religionlawofliberty.com

Where Does Baptism Appear In God’s Plan?

There are those who say that baptism is not a part of the plan of salvation at all. There is no reason to be baptized, whether for forgiveness, to follow the Lord’s example of an outward sign of an inward grace. However, the Bible clearly shows baptism is a part of God’s plan. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).
Religiontabletalkmagazine.com

Union with Christ: A Neglected Truth

I was born and raised in Scotland, but I’ve lived in the United States for many years, and my family has begun to plan to become citizens. But I must confess to feeling a surprising reticence during discussions of those plans. Probing my feelings on the subject has been revealing for me. I have seen that my reluctance has nothing to do with a lack of love for my adopted country. My family and I have felt welcomed and at home here since we moved from the U.K. ten years ago. So why the reluctance? I think it has to do with a deep sense of rootedness in my native land. Its people and culture and history, its landscape and language, have shaped my identity so that even when I do finally become a naturalized American, I will never be an American. I will always be Scottish.
Religiontimhallman.org

Forgiveness of Sins

The emphasis on inclusion in the YMCA is admirable and crucial. For Christians in the Y we see inclusion as central to our original purpose, which is why we highlighted the prayer of Jesus “that we all may be one” in our early logo (John 17:21). The religious and social...
Religiondougwils.com

Logos Online/Commencement Address/2021

God believes in training, and He especially believes in difficult training. The reason He believes in difficult training is that you are going out to serve Him in a difficult world. Christian discipleship is a matter of cultivating a willingness to die, preparing to die, and then dying. All of...
Religionmyflr.org

Have that Conversation with God

These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God. Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.
Religioncityawakeningchurch.com

Wisdom For Your Wealth

Today we’re continuing our teaching series on a book of the bible called Proverbs, which is about gaining practical wisdom for everyday life, and today we’re talking about our wealth. We’re talking about gaining practical wisdom when it comes to our wealth, and immediately some of you are ready to put the ear plugs in. I know that because it’s how I used to think when I was an atheist and wasn’t a pastor. I hated when churches talked about money and wealth. But we need to talk about it for two reasons. 1st we need to talk about it because God talks about it, and 2ndbecause there’s a money idol in our hearts causing all kinds of burdens, anxieties, discontentment in our lives. One of the reasons God talks about our wealth so much is because He wants to free us from the burdens it’s creating in our lives. But if the church talking about money is such a hindrance to you, then don’t give to our church. I’m serious when I say that, because I care way more about discussing the money idol in your heart than the money in your pockets. I care way more about discussing the money idol in your heart, that’s creating burdens and discontentment in your life. Proverbs says a lot of things about our money and wealth, and the things it says isn’t to crush or guilt us, it’s to liberate us. So, let’s turn to Proverbs 30 and get into it. You’ll find Proverbs in the middle of your bible, and we’ll start in Proverbs 30:7-9. The title of today’s message is Wisdom with Your Wealth, and the big idea is there’s more freedom in scattering than gathering.
Religionchurchleaders.com

4 Ways to Talk to Kids About Purpose in a Post-COVID World

Kids living in a post-COVID world need hope now more than ever. Here are 4 ways to talk to kids about purpose and their place in God’s great story. In his investigation of the world’s “Blue Zones” – the happiest communities on earth – Dan Buettner found that happiness is directly tied with feelings of purpose. But just 20% of high school kids feel they are living purposeful lives, according to William Damon, author of The Path to Purpose.