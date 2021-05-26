Cancel
House, Senate reach agreement of Fiscal Year 2022 budget

By Rep. Joel Fry
osceolaiowa.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWork concluded last week on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, as the House and Senate reached agreement. The General Fund budget will spend $8.1185 billion in the year beginning July 1. Once again, the House ensured the state spends less than it collects in revenue. The budget spends 97.66% of the ongoing revenue the state is expected to be collected in Fiscal Year 2022. This is an increase of $291 million over the current fiscal year.

