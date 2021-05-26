House, Senate reach agreement of Fiscal Year 2022 budget
Work concluded last week on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, as the House and Senate reached agreement. The General Fund budget will spend $8.1185 billion in the year beginning July 1. Once again, the House ensured the state spends less than it collects in revenue. The budget spends 97.66% of the ongoing revenue the state is expected to be collected in Fiscal Year 2022. This is an increase of $291 million over the current fiscal year.