Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

What we know about the grand jury in Trump probe

By Dylan Stableford
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a special grand jury to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump or executives at his company, the Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon. Vance has been investigating Trump’s business practices before he was president for more than two years. And the impaneling of a grand jury suggests that the wide-ranging probe is entering its final stages — and that New York prosecutors believe they have found evidence of a crime.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Grand Juries#Guilty Of Fraud#The Washington Post#The Trump Organization#Cnn#Impeachment Hoax#Democrat#Trump Organization#Grand Jury#Trump Tower#Witness Testimony#Investigators#Alleged Tax Fraud#Fraud Cases#2016 Election#Documentary Evidence#Hush Money Payments#President#Murderers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
Manhattan, NYUS News and World Report

Trump, House Democrats Near Agreement on Deutsche Bank Subpoenas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and...
New York City, NYNewsday

Weighing in early

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is making his first endorsement of the year and it’s for a candidate some 50 miles to the east: Manhattan District Attorney contender Alvin Bragg. Bragg is among the contenders in the crowded race for this high-profile office, which is currently in the midst of...