Investing in SpotOn

Stack Overflow, the leading knowledge-sharing community for developers and technologists, is being acquired by Prosus, an internet holding company and investment firm, in a transaction that values the company at $1.8BM. “We are excited to be joining the Prosus family, which catapults us into a new phase of growth and allows us to expand and accelerate Stack Overflow’s impact around the world,” remarked Prashanth Chandrasekar, Stack CEO. “Prosus expertise growing and nurturing communities, especially in a global context, will make our public platform even more invaluable in helping developers and technologists learn and grow. Given Prosus’ focus on the future of the workplace, their partnership will allow our market-leading SaaS collaboration product, Stack Overflow for Teams, to reach thousands more global enterprises, allowing them to accelerate product innovation and increase productivity by unlocking institutional knowledge.”