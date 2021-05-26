Investing in SpotOn
Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. There are 32 million small businesses and over 400,000 independently owned restaurants in the United States serving nearly all Americans in some way. U.S. consumers spend $5+ trillion per year at retail and restaurants, but even with these staggering numbers, most of these businesses operate with legacy technology that is outdated and clunky, or have no backend software platform at all. We believe a rapid technology replacement cycle is underway, offering a nearly $200 billion revenue opportunity as the ~80% of restaurants and 90+% of retail locations using legacy solutions transition to modern, cloud-native solutions.a16z.com