Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Investing in SpotOn

By David George
a16z.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. There are 32 million small businesses and over 400,000 independently owned restaurants in the United States serving nearly all Americans in some way. U.S. consumers spend $5+ trillion per year at retail and restaurants, but even with these staggering numbers, most of these businesses operate with legacy technology that is outdated and clunky, or have no backend software platform at all. We believe a rapid technology replacement cycle is underway, offering a nearly $200 billion revenue opportunity as the ~80% of restaurants and 90+% of retail locations using legacy solutions transition to modern, cloud-native solutions.

a16z.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Retention#Investing#Investment Companies#Technology Companies#Business Software#Software Companies#Americans#Pre Covid#Ah Capital Management#L L C#Spoton Customers#Portfolio Companies#Businesses#Legacy Technology#U S Consumers#Process Payments#Prospective Investors#Customer Loyalty Programs#Basic Crm Solutions#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
San Mateo, CAsvdaily.com

Coupa Launches $50 Million Venture Fund

SAN MATEO — Coupa Software is joining the venture capital game with the launch of Coupa Ventures, a $50 million fund to foster innovation in Business Spend Management. Coupa Ventures plans to invest in early- and growth-stage companies breaking down inefficiencies in how businesses manage their spend, aligning processes and decisions across supply chain, procurement, and finance. As part of its debut, Coupa unveiled the fund’s first two portfolio companies: Zylo and SourceDay.
Businessgreensheet.com

Capital One Ventures invests in Socure

NEW YORK, NY – June 3, 2021 – Socure, the leading platform for digital identity trust, announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, the venture arm of McLean, Virginia-based Capital One Financial Corporation. This latest investment comes on the heels of Socure’s $100m Series D raise led by Accel in March, which catapulted the company to unicorn status.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Warburg Pincus invests in Phil

Phil, a software therapy deployment platform, has secured USD56 million in a Series D fundraise led by Warburg Pincus, a global growth investor. The investment is part of an arrangement for Warburg Pincus to invest up to USD100 million and enables Phil to accelerate the development of innovative products while continuing to support the growth of its customers.
BusinessCourier News

Right Hand Technology Group Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition

Sixth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs In Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services and More. PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Right Hand Technology Group has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research ( http://www.channelE2E.com/top100 ) for 2021. The annual list and the research (hashtag: #MSP100) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.
Marketsfinextra.com

Yieldstreet raises $100m

Digital alternative investing platform Yieldstreet has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Tarsadia Investments. Kingfisher Investment, Top Tier Capital Partners, Gaingels, Edison Partners, Soros Fund Management, Greenspring Associates, Raine Ventures, Greycroft and Expansion Venture Capital joined the round. YieldStreet gives individuals access to the kind...
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

Mercato Partners closes $100 million Savory Fund II

Salt Lake City — Mercato Partners announced the final closing of Savory Fund II, its second investment vehicle devoted exclusively to backing emerging and profitable restaurant concepts, raising $100 million of commitments. The closing of Fund II builds upon the early success of the firm’s inaugural vehicle, which closed on $100 million of commitments in October 2020.
BusinessRegister Citizen

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
BusinessAlleyWatch

Stack Overflow to be Acquired by Prosus for $1.8B

Stack Overflow, the leading knowledge-sharing community for developers and technologists, is being acquired by Prosus, an internet holding company and investment firm, in a transaction that values the company at $1.8BM. “We are excited to be joining the Prosus family, which catapults us into a new phase of growth and allows us to expand and accelerate Stack Overflow’s impact around the world,” remarked Prashanth Chandrasekar, Stack CEO. “Prosus expertise growing and nurturing communities, especially in a global context, will make our public platform even more invaluable in helping developers and technologists learn and grow. Given Prosus’ focus on the future of the workplace, their partnership will allow our market-leading SaaS collaboration product, Stack Overflow for Teams, to reach thousands more global enterprises, allowing them to accelerate product innovation and increase productivity by unlocking institutional knowledge.”
Marketsprivateequitywire.co.uk

Maven 11 Blockchain Venture Fund II raises EUR40m

Dutch blockchain investment fund Maven 11 Capital has raised EUR40 million which it will invest in start- and scale-ups creating innovative financial services and building Web 3.0. using blockchain technology. The new fund is a direct response to the explosive demand for investment in, and mentoring of, start-ups in decentralised...
MarketsThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Investing in Market-Driven Projects

The dream: Your product design hits the ideal balance between form and function, wows everyone regarding usability, and seamlessly utilizes the top design technologies in the world. The nightmare: That “dream product” is a complete waste of time and money when too few customers buy it. Early-stage product planning is...
Marketsetfstrategy.com

First Trust launches actively managed ‘Innovation Leaders’ ETF

First Trust has expanded its suite of thematic equity ETFs with the launch of an actively managed strategy targeting firms poised to benefit from the application of scientific and technological innovation. The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR US) has listed on NYSE Arca and comes with an expense ratio...
Marketsfa-mag.com

Investing Where The Clients Will Be

Clients want it. So how can advisors meet accelerating demand for sustainable and impact investing—and prepare for the next wave of system-level investing?. In our book, 21st Century Investing: Redirecting Financial Strategies to Drive Systems Change, we provide a roadmap to help advisors serve that demand by integrating system-level risk and reward management into investment decision making. Investment today has evolved from modern portfolio theory’s conventional approach starting in the 1950s. Investors have since recognized the importance of sustainable investment and have begun considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Yet the complexity of the times forces us to recognize and transition to a third stage of investment practice: system-level investing.
EconomyCoinDesk

Metaplex Foundation Launches Solana-Based NFT Marketplace

The Metaplex market will hold auctions and sales, and any NFTs minted will be deposited using the decentralized storage protocol Arweave, which backs data for a one-off fee. Creators using the marketplace will be given access to performance and revenue data, and payments made to the artists will be automatic.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

BNPL Retail Finance Platform Divido Raises $30 Million

London-based Divido has reeled in $30 million in venture funding led by banking giants HSBC and ING. The company offers a buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform for the retail finance sector. In a press release, Divido said it would use the cash “to fuel international expansion while continuing to...
Businessbizjournals

Security startup oak9 raises $6M

A Chicago startup building a security platform raised a sizable seed round from local and coastal investors. Oak9, founded in 2019, announced Wednesday that it raised $5.9 million in a seed round led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from Hyde Park Angels and Uncorrelated Ventures. As part of the investment,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

The Problem With Thematic Tech Investing

An investment trend that is gaining tremendous popularity is thematic tech investing: many investors are attracted to funds that own clean energy, cybersecurity, electric vehicles, e-sports, robotics, 3D printing and more. What’s The Caveat?. The majority of these funds fail to outperform the market, Amy Arnott, CFA and portfolio strategist...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Global Healthcare Exchange Announces Minority Investment by Warburg Pincus to Fuel Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), operator of the industry’s largest cloud-based trading network that connects those who buy, sell and use products needed to deliver patient care, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Yieldstreet Raises Another $100M for its Platform that Democratizes Access to Alternative Investments

Access to alternative investments like art and real estate have traditionally been reserved for the affluent. These investments have been long used by sophisticated investors to diversify their portfolios as these instruments tend not to correlate with the greater stock and bond markets. Yieldstreet is an alternative investment platform that provides access to investment opportunities across many alternative investment classes including real estate, fine art, aviation, and marine. The firm offers several types of investments – non-accredited investors can invest in a diversified fund, Prism Fund, that’s managed by the firm and provides quarterly distributions while accredited investors have access to direct investments across the various opportunities that YieldStreet originates.
Stocksinvezz.com

Is Livepeer worth investing in June?

Livepeer is a live video streaming network that’s fully decentralized. It is an open-source protocols and developers can freely contribute to the code on Github. Livepeer LPT/USD launched in 2017 to become the first live video streaming network protocol that is fully decentralized. The mission of this project is to...
Small Businessstartupsac.com

Global Diversity and Investment Summit

Venture investors and BIPOC entrepreneurship experts share strategies for entrepreneurs of color on how to start and scale. The Northern California Small Business Development Center and The Inclusivity Project invites startups, small business owners, angel investors, government stakeholders and industry representatives to join us for our 2021 Global Diversity and Investment Summit.