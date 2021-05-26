Cancel
Livermore, CA

Prime Livermore Location, Outdoor Entertaining Space For $1.19M

By Jeff Arnold
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERMORE, CA —Situated in wine country and surrounded by all that Livermore has to offer its residents, this property offers plenty of possibilities to a new owner looking for a new place to call home. This three-bedroom, two-bath home is in the desirable Shadowbrook/Whispering Pines neighborhoods, which puts you in...

www.msn.com
Related
Livermore, CAPosted by
Clay Kallam

Range Life is the good life in Livermore

Local lamb is the start for this Range Life entree.Sarah Niles. Sarah and Bill Niles met in the culinary hotbed of San Francisco, working in the hip restaurants while building their resumes. But when James joined the family in 2016, the couple started thinking seriously about their next step.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

AB 1139 is a Money Grab

Utility companies are trying to stop you from getting home solar. In the California State Legislature, AB 1139 would allow utilities to charge a $50 monthly fee on all low-income solar users. It would also slash the value of solar exported to the grid by 80%. This would make buying solar panels on your roof impractical, especially for communities that need clean energy the most.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

The Fantasy Alternative

About me: I’m a retired finance guy. I worked with Joan Seppala and Ruth Gasten in 2020 to promote an alternative plan. I’ve been a commissioner for the Livermore Housing Authority since 2017. The following are some data points regarding the viability of the alternative to the Eden Downtown Housing...
Livermore, CAPleasanton Weekly

Livermore Transit Center unveils new bike lockers

Tri-Valley residents now have another commuting option after a dozen new bike lockers were recently installed at the Livermore Transit Center. Located between the transit center and parking lot, the lockers were a joint project between the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority and city of Livermore, LAVTA officials told the Weekly.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Alameda County, CAEast Bay Times

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
Livermore, CAPleasanton Weekly

Back in business

Wine country ushers in return of tourism to Livermore Valley. With statewide COVID-19 restrictions loosening and weather heating up, the Livermore Valley wine industry is welcoming visitors back for tastings, special events and live music after lying mostly dormant for over a year. The Weekly spoke with four of the...
Newark, CAEast Bay Times

Newark: More than 200 homes planned for auto wrecking yard site

NEWARK — Plans are in the works to demolish a car wrecking yard that backs up to a flood control channel and replace it with more than 200 homes, according to city documents. Integral Communities, a Newport Beach-based developer, has submitted plans to Newark that call for the demolishing of...
Alameda County, CAPosted by
Fremont, California

City Center Apartments

Applications are now being accepted for the lottery waitlist for City Center Apartments, a new affordable housing development located at 38631 Fremont Boulevard in Central Fremont. At this time, applications are being accepted for 14 of the 60 rental units at City Center Apartments. Applications can be submitted online via...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Judith Cimino, Wise Choice VA

The following person(s) doing business as: Judith Cimino, Wise Choice VA, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Judith Anne Cimino, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Judith Anne Cimino, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 26, 2021. Expires April 26, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4865. Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2021.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Ahead of Drought, Ditch the Grass for Good

With drought conditions on the horizon, homeowners and municipalities should consider transforming property swathed in bright green grass into landscapes better suited for native pollinators and the dry California heat. The volume of water that Zone 7 might purchase from Mojave Water Agency (MWA) will help to offset the need...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore Airport Complaint Line Is Worthless

What is the use of a complaint system when there is no tangible action taken on offending aircrafts, pilots, or operators?. All the airport is doing right now is collecting statistics on pain and sufferings of the residents of surrounding communities. Here is the actual response to one of the complaints of an aircraft flying too low over residential neighborhoods of Pleasanton.
San Francisco, CAindependentnews.com

Crystal Smiles Denta

The following person(s) doing business as: Crystal Smiles Dental, 3028 West Jack London Blvd, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Colin Young DMD, Inc., 842 31st Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Colin Young, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 20, 2021. Expires April 20, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4868. Published May 13, 20, 27, June.
San Leandro, CAcpexecutive.com

First Industrial Buys Alameda County Facility for $12M

First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 62,474-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in San Leandro, Calif., for $12.3 million. The seller was e Poly Star Inc., a polyethylene specialty manufacturer, which continues to occupy the property. The current acquisition brings the REIT’s footprint in the Northern California industrial market to...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore Council to Decide on Eden Housing, May 24

The Eden Housing project is set to go before the Livermore City Council during a May 24, 7 p.m. meeting. Mayor Bob Woerner stated at this week’s city council meeting that the council expects to hear comments about the 2.5-acre affordable housing project proposed for the downtown core, at the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street. Woerner said that the meeting could extend beyond one day, because a large number of public speakers were expected to participate.
Livermore, CApowersportsbusiness.com

Dealership uses YouTube for walk around comparison: video

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then what’s a YouTube video worth?. CalMoto in Mountain View and Livermore, California, recently posted a YouTube video to its channel of employee Arlie Ray comparing the new 2021 BMW R1250RT to the previous generation RT – his own 2018 R1200RT. The...