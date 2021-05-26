Janet Nguyen statement: Opposing soft-on-crime policies in Sacramento and protecting our families
At the beginning of this month, the Governor announced the eligibility for early release of 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat felons. California has a public safety problem and we cannot risk increasing that problem at the benefit of tens of thousands of violent offenders. In the city of Garden Grove alone, violent crime has risen by almost 15% and property crime is up 35%. Despite these concerning statistics, our state continues to push for soft-on-crime policies that decrease penalties for offenders and find new ways to qualify more inmates for early release.www.oc-breeze.com