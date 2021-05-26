Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appleton, WI

The latest in fire truck technology

By Kelsey Dickeson
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogA2t_0aCBXLTy00

Just one minute can mean the difference between life and death during a fire call.

The latest fire truck technology could have life-saving benefits for firefighters and the community.

The blue floor at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton is bustling with firefighters inspecting fire trucks before they ship out to departments across the country.

A crew with the Stillwater Fire Department in Oklahoma examined their newest aerial fire truck at the facility. They even worked with Oklahoma State University on the orange and white paint design.

The trucks can come in hundreds of colors, including more than 250 shades of red. Ken Sebo, pumper business development manager for Pierce Manufacturing, said more departments are going green.

He said the latest technology allows trucks to run on lithium batteries at a fire scene.

"The truck is not idling, which it normally is at a scene, and it just prevents the truck from using fuel," Sebo said. "Maintenance costs are lower and we’re not putting pollutants into the air.”

As fire departments become more conscious of the high risk of cancer among firefighters , Sebo said Pierce has been working with more departments to create on-scene decontamination units with shower heads and rinse setups. He said the inside cabs have filtration systems to move air out and clean it as the air goes back in.

Sebo said most of the trucks are also much larger than they use to be with more room for storage.

“We see a lot more EMS calls and their missions have changed," Sebo said. "So the trucks are getting bigger in a lot of cases where they have to carry a lot more equipment. So we end up designing trucks that are for those missions in mind.”

That's what's happening with the Appleton Fire Department.

Here's Appleton's fire call volume over the last five years:

Appleton Fire Department call volume

According to AFD's latest annual report, call volume has increased every year except in 2020. Calls went up about 20 percent from 2016 to 2020. Derek Henson, Battalion Chief of fire prevention & public education with Appleton Fire Department, said they expect calls to increase again by about 10 percent this year. That means crews could be looking at nearly 6,500 fire calls in 2021.

"It is something where as our calls increase, the apparatus become busier. It’s really been challenging to keep up with call volume, but it is something that we’re prepared for," Henson said.

The AFD has taken on a multi-year effort to replace its fleet, hoping modern advancements could have life-saving benefits in the long-term. In the last five five years, Henson said the department has purchased six engines and one truck. The most recent additions are a Pierce engine and aerial truck.

Aside from the 107-foot tall ladder on top, one of the biggest differences between the new aerial truck and older models is the single rear axle tire, which helps drivers make tight turns while going to and from calls.

The newest engine carries integral rescue tools like the jaws of life, which is mounted on the engine in an inside compartment.

“It allows us to quickly access these tools and not have to set up an additional power supply to be able to use these to cut open a car to get somebody out in the event of an accident," Henson said. "They’re powered directly from the motor on the engine itself. So it helps us greatly reduce our times.”

Pierce customized the AFD's new fire engine to meet the department's current needs. Several features make it easier for firefighters to operate the apparatus in Wisconsin's climate. Henson said heated pump panels prevent the gauges and pumps from freezing in cold weather. An undercoating helps prevent rust from building up on the truck.

At the rear is a rescue compartment with sliding boards that go all the way through the truck.

Appleton Fire Department newest engine

Henson said response time takes on average six minutes from the time the alarm bells go off to when crews pull up on scene. He said the department's newest trucks could shave off even a few crucial seconds.

“It’s going to provide better for our members, but that also allows them to provide a better service to the residents of Appleton," Henson said. "It allows our members to get there safer and get there faster, to carry more equipment and to do more with the apparatus that they have. That ensures that we are able to provide a higher level of service and that our members are able to go home at the end of the day.”

Henson said the new batch of trucks should last between 10 and 15 years, but the benefits can last a lifetime.

NBC26 spoke with Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire, and Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. ahead of the season finales on May 26. During that interview, Mayo described what it's like for her working with equipment firefighters use every day.

Watch that interview here:

Interview with Chicago Fire and PD

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

754
Followers
768
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Fire Trucks#Chicago P D#Open Fire#Car Maintenance#Engine Technology#Pierce Manufacturing#Oklahoma State University#Ems#Afd#Nbc26#Fire Departments#Equipment Firefighters#Designing Trucks#Crews#Fuel#Storage#Filtration Systems#Integral Rescue Tools#Maintenance Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
Related
Appleton, WItchdailynews.com

Remembering A Fallen Firefighter

APPLETON, WI-Firefighters across northeast Wisconsin, took time Sunday to remember driver/engineer Mitch Lundgaard of the Appleton Fire Department. A post on social media was shared by area fire departments, including Shawano Fire. Shawano Area Fire Department and Gresham Fire and Rescue shared the post. Kaukauna/Vandenbroek First Responders commented “never forget”
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Appleton, WI94.3 Jack FM

Appelton Remembers A Firefighter’s Sacrifice

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People in Appleton are remembering Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard, two years after he died in the line of duty. Saturday, a private wreath laying ceremony was held at the cemetery where he’s laid to rest. Firefighters and family then took shifts watching over his gravesite. Lungaard was...
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Appleton honors Lundgaard, two years after his death in the line of duty

APPLETON (WLUK) -- People in Appleton are remembering Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard, two years after he died in the line of duty. A private wreath laying ceremony was held at the cemetery where he's laid to rest. Firefighters and family then took shifts watching over his gravesite. Lungaard was a driver-engineer...
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Appleton firefighter to be remembered on second anniversary of death

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton will remember a fallen firefighter on the second anniversary of his death. Mitchell Lundgaard was killed in the line of duty on May 15, 2019, when a man who had been revived from a drug overdose opened fire on first responders at the Appleton Transit Center.
Appleton, WI94.3 Jack FM

Unique Firefighting Training Sees Prop Planes Set Ablaze

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley Technical College welcomed its first Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) trainees last summer, and they’re back underway with a new season of the unique training process. Airport firefighters from across the country and the world are coming to Appleton to learn how to...
Appleton, WIWBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police sergeant is also a historical fencing master

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department wants to show who its officers are outside of the station. Part of its “Many Faces, One Mission” initiative is showcasing some of the officers’ unique hobbies on social media. Sgt. Aaron Pynenberg has spent 26 years with the Appleton Police Department....
Outagamie County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County, Appleton ease face mask requirements

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County announced it’s lifting its face mask requirement Thursday, hours after the CDC issued new recommendations for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The City of Appleton, which has its own health department, followed suit on Friday. A proclamation from Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford urges...