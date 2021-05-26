Georgia ready to snag former Tiger

It appears a former Clemson star is headed to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs appeared to have strengthen their biggest weakness on defense, the secondary. According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Tuesday, former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick is expected to announce he will transfer in and play for Georgia this coming season.

Kendrick was dismissed from the Clemson football team on Feb. 28. Now it appears he will be playing against the Tigers when Georgia and Clemson kick off the season on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not want to get into why Kendrick was no longer with the football team anymore when he spoke to the media back on March 1, and instead said he wishes his former cornerback all the best.

Now Kendrick is going to be competing against the Tigers in what is a huge game in the College Football Playoff race.

“There is really not much to say about that except that he is not with us anymore,” Swinney said at the time. “But also, I want to say that I love DK. He is a young man that I have always loved as a football player. He has a good heart. He has a really good heart. He has never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that, just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

A former wide receiver, Kenrick was one of the more versatile players on the Clemson roster. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Tigers.

Kendrick surprised everyone on Jan. 11 of this year when he announced he was returning to Clemson for his senior year after many people expected he would dart for the NFL.

Last year, Kendrick (6-0, 190) had one interception to go with a team-high six passes defended. He also returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Virginia Tech to close the regular season.

The Rock Hill, S.C., native finished the year with 17 tackles, including one sack. Kendrick has been a starter in each of the last two seasons for Clemson. He played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games this past year.

“Just so thankful to have the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him. These past three years, I am so thankful for all his contributions to our team and this program. I will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is and will always be here for him,” Swinney said.

