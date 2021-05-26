Prominent Martial Artists Celebrate 60 Years of Black Belt
In recognition of Black Belt's 60th Anniversary in 2021, influential martial artists from all over the world have reached out to celebrate the incredible milestone. Black Belt thanks all of our readers for making this journey possible, and we look forward to sharing and spreading the martial arts for many years to come. Special thanks to all of those below who took the time to film a video for the 60th Anniversary. Keep scrolling to view all of the kind messages we have received from some of the most notable martial artists in the world today.blackbeltmag.com