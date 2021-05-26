Prominent Martial Artists Celebrate 60 Years of Black Belt

Today, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET, Eddie Bravo’s Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds will be held at the Majestic Resorts Costa Mujeres in Cancun, Mexico. The event features an 16-man welterweight combat jiu jitsu style tournament, plus some special matches to break up the action in the tournament bracket. The combat jiu jitsu ruleset allows for open hand palm strikes once the action hits the ground. There is also a “get down” rule if the match does not hit the ground for a full minute, which requires the competitors to get down on the mat and start from there to allow for the palm strikes. You can check out the countdown show to learn more about the competitors below. As usual, the event will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Match results will be updated below as the event progresses. Get the info below.