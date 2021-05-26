Cancel
Cell Phones

Asus ROG Phone 5 arrives in the United States for $999

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf gaming is the most important thing you do on your smartphone, Asus has the option for you. Following its reveal earlier this year, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has just arrived in the United States with a hefty price tag in tow. Asus ROG Phone 5 delivers one heck...

9to5google.com
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 lands in the US with a 4-figure price tag

With super-sized batteries, high-refresh displays, and powerful specs designed to push mobile graphics as hard as possible, it's no wonder gaming phones have become popular choices among many users. If you've had your eyes on the ROG Phone 5 since it launched earlier this year, you're in luck. It's finally on sale in the US directly from Asus for $999.99.
ComputersTechRadar

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is easily one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now. Thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 and Nvidia RTX 3070 hardware, you get desktop-replacement performance paired with fantastic battery life and a genuinely stylish design, something few gaming laptops can claim. Just don't try to do any Zoom meetings with it.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

You can now buy Asus’ gaming-ready ROG Phone 5

Asus’ ROG Phone 5 is now available in the US from its official store, with a price tag of $999.99. It’s Asus’ latest maxed-out gaming phone, with all of the top-notch specifications: a Snapdragon 888 Plus, 144Hz display, front-facing speakers, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Asus says the Ultimate and...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

ASUS ROG Phone 5 goes official in the US for $1,000

ASUS is finally bringing its gaming-centric ROG Phone 5 smartphone to the US market, following its debut in March this year. The very-overpowered smartphone with some eye-catching RGB effects to go with its gaming appeal is now up for grabs from the official ASUS store priced at a cool $1,000.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 Can Now Be Pre-ordered in the U.S. In the 16GB RAM Variant

Though ASUS announced the ROG Phone 5 earlier this year, it was not immediately available in the U.S. The Taiwanese manufacturer did not comment on why this is the case, since the company’s other products are available in droves there, but the flagship gaming smartphone is available to pre-order and at a high price, but not as much as one would have thought.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 has finally made its way to the US

ASUS announced their gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5, earlier this year. The initial launch of the handset was in Europe and ASUS did not confirm if there were plans to eventually bring it stateside. The good news is that if you’ve been eyeing the phone, you’ll be pleased to hear that ASUS has finally made it available in the US.
ElectronicsPC Perspective

The Powerful ASUS ROG Maximus Extreme XIII Glacial

If you are concerned about power delivery to your Intel Tiger Lake CPU then the ASUS ROG Maximus Extreme XIII Glacial has you covered. The motherboard has 18+2 phases and includes 100A power stages, which should ensure smooth operation at stock speeds and decent overclocking potential. Tweaktown were able to coax all cores of their Core i7 11700K to hit 5.3GHz, without making use of the integrated EK full board waterblock which should allow for even higher frequencies to be reached.
Computersxda-developers

ASUS ROG Flow X13 review: The most powerful 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop with gaming DNA

Generally, when we talk about 2-in-1 laptops, it’s more about the sleek design and portability factor. But ASUS is taking it to a whole new level. The new ROG Flow X13 is an ultra-portable 13-inch laptop that can offer some grunt for gaming on the go. But if you want to go all out, simply plug in the ROG XG Mobile loaded with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 for that amazing high-end gaming experience.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

The Powerful ASUS ROG 5 Gaming Phone Lands in the U.S. for $999

ASUS released the ROG Phone 5 earlier this year, but it wasn’t available to buyers in the United States or basically anywhere outside of China and Europe. That changes today, and now gamers can officially buy the overpowered ASUS ROG Phone 5 in the United States from ASUS’ official store.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Poco's first 5G phone for India arrives next week

The M3 Pro offers next-gen wireless at a discount. Poco has announced that the M3 Pro 5G will be available in India on June 8 through Flipkart. It’s the brand’s first 5G phone for the country. There’s no word on pricing. You won’t have to wait long if you’ve been...
ElectronicsPC Perspective

Use Both Hands To Type On The ASUS ROG Claymore II

The ASUS ROG Claymore II optical keyboard is a mix of good, bad and ugly; even if that is totally the wrong movie. The ugly part of the keyboard will only matter to some, but it will likely be enough to completely turn them off of this $270 wired/wireless keyboard, for the keycaps are made of ABS. The bad also only applies to some prospective users, it seems the Asus Aura implementation on this keyboard is not particularly stable and could use some improvement. Considering the number of glowing ROG logos on the keyboard, that is a pity for RGB addicts.
ComputersGadget Review

ASUS Designo MX27UC Review_

Shopping around for the best monitor for Mac Mini and the best computer monitor? Well, the Asus Designo MC27UC may be worth looking into, especially if you’re not too shy about spending a few extra dollars for a good quality product. Retailing at just shy of $530, the Asus Designo MC27UC is a stellar display unit that you can own, and with an award winning frameless design, it’ll look every bit as flawless as the Apple Mac Mini unit does. Sit tight and get to the end of this review to find out if this display unit is the one for you.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Asus ROG Phone 5 long-term review: Expensive but worth it

This story was originally published on Mar 10, 2021 and last updated on May 30, 2021. There's no doubt that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is a beast — as a gaming phone, it packs all of the latest and greatest hardware, and that makes it a really chunky boy. Asus has a laser focus on gaming-centric features that will delight its core demographic, but the ROG 5 isn’t a complete nightmare to use outside of gaming either. The ROG Phone 5 offers stable everyday use with the added benefit of killer specs that can be tweaked and adjusted like a gaming PC. This is indeed a phone for gamers, but that means it lacks some popular features, and the software has some rough edges. It might be the right phone for the right person, but it’ll be a tough sell for most with an asking price in excess of $1,000.