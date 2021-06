Some things have to be said here. This is a note to the cars and trucks in the drive-thru ahead of me:. Both you and I hope you get a fast and tasty drive-thru order. In order for that to happen, there are some things you should do. At some point, you chose this fast-food restaurant, so how is it that you have absolutely no idea in hell what you want when you get to the screen? Did you not at one point say, "a taco would be great" so you went to the taco place? Well, then order a damn taco. Nobody has time for your "hmmms...and just a seconds".