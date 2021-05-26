Oops! Jen Lilley Forgot Her Anniversary!
As the joke goes, it’s usually the husband who forgets anniversaries and the wife who reminds him. But soap star Jen Lilley and husband Jason Wayne both forgot about their 14th wedding anniversary on May 25! The actress — who starred as Theresa on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and filled in as Maxie on GENERAL HOSPITAL — shared a sweet picture of that particular moment of realization. “It’s not a perfect photo,” Lilley said of the snap she posted to Instagram, “but it’s a perfectly captured organic moment from last night when we both realized we both forgot our anniversary was today.”www.soapsindepth.com