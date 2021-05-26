Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Oops! Jen Lilley Forgot Her Anniversary!

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the joke goes, it’s usually the husband who forgets anniversaries and the wife who reminds him. But soap star Jen Lilley and husband Jason Wayne both forgot about their 14th wedding anniversary on May 25! The actress — who starred as Theresa on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and filled in as Maxie on GENERAL HOSPITAL — shared a sweet picture of that particular moment of realization. “It’s not a perfect photo,” Lilley said of the snap she posted to Instagram, “but it’s a perfectly captured organic moment from last night when we both realized we both forgot our anniversary was today.”

www.soapsindepth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jen Lilley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oops#Anniversaries#Jen#Wedding#Romantic Love#Star#Thirst Project#Soulmate#Husband Jason Wayne#Biological Daughter Julie#Nerd Date#Today#Marriage#Days Of Our Lives#Rome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipssoapsindepth.com

DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ Kate Mansi Married Blake Levin!

Please join us in congratulating DAYS OF OUR LIVES star Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail), who married Blake Levin! However, it should really be happy anniversary as the pair actually tied the knot a year ago! “We got married in a fever,” Mansi posted to Instagram, referencing the global pandemic by quoting the opening line to Johnny Cash and June Carter’s song “Jackson.” And the date she put on the snaps was June 5, 2020, making this past weekend their first wedding anniversary!
TV SeriesSheKnows

Nearly a Decade After the Emotional Days of Our Lives Episode Aired, We Look Back at the Moment Will’s Relationship With Sami and Lucas Was Changed Forever

A young Chandler Massey grounded his character’s coming out in a way that made us all want to reassure him that he was still loved. When Days of Our Lives’ Sonny Kiriakis returned to Salem in 2011, he’d already come out to his parents off screen and arrived in town an out and proud gay man. The twist was refreshing in its simplicity, and relatively drama-free. But everyone’s coming-out story is different, and with parents like Will’s — cough, Sami — we knew his would not be drama-free. Nor would most of that drama even revolve around him.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jens Jefsen: Music Between Gigs

Danish bassist Jens Jefsen returns with another bass-centric album which is definitely not "solo bass," a sequel to A Secret Sigh (Gateway Music, 2016). Like the previous album the music emphasizes melody—which Jefsen finds in standards, modern pop songs and his originals—and varied, colorful arrangements. Jefsen's "Esto Es Lo Mio" opens the set with a sprightly pizzicato double bass melody (accompanied by overdubbed bass and foot stomping). Guitarist Uffe Steen (a repeat guest from Sigh) contributes accompaniment and a comparably melodic solo. "Ciribiribin" continues in the same vein, but carried entirely by the bass. Jefsen's playing has a lightness which belies normal expectations of how a double bass should sound, seemingly as much from his attitude as the tone he produces on the instrument.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Five Actors You Completely Forgot Were on M.A.S.H.

It’s been more than a little while since M.A.S.H. went off the air, in fact, a lot of us were still kids when it happened, but quite a few people can still remember the popular show in a number of ways. But it would be interesting to see how many people remember every guest star that was seen on the show since M.A.S.H. was the kind of show where different characters could come and go and only be there for an episode before disappearing again. Some actors were there for a couple of episodes or more, but they eventually moved on since the core cast of the show was more than enough to keep it running and keep it interesting. The guest stars added a bit of flavor to the show since those that did make it onto the program were well known to many people at that point and had been making their rounds or were just starting out and needed a screen credit on a reputable show that could help them out. Obviously, M.A.S.H. was one of the best shows to land on back in the day since even if an actor had no lines the mere mention that they’d been a part of the show for even a short period of time was enough to count in their favor. It’s likely however that a lot of people don’t know or don’t remember just how many well-respected guest stars were on the show.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Jen Shyu Curates a Playlist

Guggenheim Fellow, USA Fellow, Doris Duke Artist, multilingual vocalist-composer-multi-instrumentalist-dancer Jen Shyu is “one of the most creative vocalists in contemporary improvised music” (The Nation). Born in Peoria, Illinois to Taiwanese and East Timorese immigrants and the first female and vocalist bandleader on Pi Recordings, she’s produced eight albums, performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and is a Fulbright scholar speaking 10 languages. Her album Song of Silver Geese was among the New York Times’ “Best Albums of 2017,” and she just released Zero Grasses: Ritual for the Losses. During the pandemic, she has moved her teaching, salons, and projects to her growing global Patreon community. She is also a Paul Simon Music Fellows Guest Artist and a Steinway Artist, and co-founded Mutual Mentorship for Musicians with Sara Serpa.
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

Book Of The Week: “Stargazing” by Jen Wang

This Book of the Week was recommended by Phyllis Hernandez, Senior Library Assistant at the North-East Branch of the Kansas City Public Library. Phyllis chose “Stargazing” by Jen Wang in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI). “Stargazing is a heartwarming graphic novel set in a Chinese...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies You Totally Forgot Dennis Quaid Was In

Forgetting that an actor is in a movie could be due to a lot of factors, such as the fact that the movie might not have been that great and easily escaped one’s memory, or because it was made so long ago that a person would have to watch it in order to remember that a certain actor was in it. Dennis Quaid has been in quite a few movies in his long career and he’s been in good and bad movies alike since let’s face it, that can happen to pretty much anyone and usually does. But there are plenty of movies that he’s been solid in and that fans can remember he was a part of pretty easily. There are those however that he was in that were kind of frenzied when it came to the action, and even putting him upfront and center didn’t always make it evident that he was that big of a deal. Plus, let’s face this fact as well, he’s getting up there in years and has been for a while, which means that he’s become less of a going concern than a lot of other younger actors that have been coming up in his wake. It’s not a mark against him in any way, it’s simply a natural progression in show business that as people age, new actors are always coming up to take their place and are bound to get noticed a little more than those who have had their heyday and are now easing into mid-life and even into old age. As of now, Dennis is in his late 60s, which means he’s not elderly, but he’s less than a decade away from being considered for that designation. He’s still someone that people want to watch, but forgetting which movies he was in is starting to become a common thread that he shares with a lot of other actors.
Worldbaltimoregaylife.com

Queen Elizabeth celebrates the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne | Royals

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC on Saturday 4 June 2022. It is not yet known who will perform. The audience is clearly welcome, too. The festivities begin on Thursday 2 June with the traditional Trooping the Colour, which usually marks the Queen’s birthday with parades across London the second weekend in June. Next year there will also be a show on the streets of London on Sundays, this time featuring theatre, music, circus and other culture. It was earlier announced that Britons would get an extra day to celebrate the party.
Theater & Dancehotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Her Success For "On The 6" 22nd Anniversary

There are few stars who are as iconic as Jennifer Lopez. She's transcended generations as a singer, dancer, actress, and now entrepreneur whose early proximity to hip-hop turned her into Jenny From The Block. On Tuesday, June 1st, she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her debut album, On The 6 which catapulted her into the star she is today.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

General Hospital's Kirsten Storms Undergoes Brain Surgery

Real life can be scarier than a soap opera. General Hospital star Kirsten Storms revealed she had brain surgery to remove a cyst earlier this week. The Maxie Jones actress, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Friday, June 4, to explain that she was wearing a neck brace following the procedure.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Greg Vaughan

For the majority of his career, Greg Vaughan has been known as a soap opera star. He first gained popularity for his role as Diego Guttierez in The Young and the Restless before moving on to play Lucky in General Hospital. In more recent years, Greg became known for his role in Days of Our Lives. Although he briefly left the show and was focused on his role in the hit series Queen Sugar, he returned to Days of Our Lives in 2021. Fans are excited to have him back, and they’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store for his character. Greg is also looking forward to continuing to give them great performances. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Greg Vaughan.
RelationshipsSoap Opera Digest

DAYS’s Kate Mansi Reveals Marriage

Emmy-winner Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) revealed on Instagram that she and Blake Levin were married last year during the pandemic. The actress marked their first anniversary by posting a series of pictures from the big day with Levin and captioned them with a lyric from “Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash: “ ‘We got married in a fever.’ 6.5.2020.” To check out the pics, go here. Congratulations to the happy couple! To see photos, click here.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Would DAYS OF OUR LIVES Recast Ciara? — The Headwriter Speaks Out!

When Victoria Konefal chose to drop to recurring status, it led some fans to wonder if Ciara would be recast on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Because the actress is no longer on contract, her comings and goings have interrupted the very popular Ben and Ciara coupling. Recently, the writers were forced to give the character amnesia so she didn’t remember her love for Ben and would leave Salem with Theo instead. While Konefal is due to return to DAYS this summer, viewers are still worried that the soap might recast the role in order to keep both characters on the canvas together uninterrupted.
TV Seriestrendingetc.com

Rebekah Mikaelson’s Befuddled Fate In The Originals

Do you know what actually happened to Klaus’s sister Rebekah Mikaelson at the end of The Originals? Let’s find out together!. Being one of the most loved vampire shows, the makers finally decided to bring ‘The Originals’ vampires to rest. The show was about the first family of vampires, the creators of the entire line of vampires and witches, and in fact HYBRIDS. The show revolves around Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillis), Rebekah Mikaelson (Claire Holt), Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel), and several of the other characters like Hayley, Camille, Vincent, Marcel, and Davina. The Original family and the siblings’ oath to “Always and Forever” be there for each other at all times is the centerline of the show. It’s not like all good, they fight and sometimes are after each other’s lives but in the end, they always remember the lesson that “They Are Family”.