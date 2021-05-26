The 2 Words You Should Never Say When Your Child Has a Potty Accident (And What to Say Instead)

Because our children are a part of us, we want them to have a better life than we were able to provide for ourselves. All parents have a different way of going about this, but sometimes they can get lost in the mission of it all. Providing a good life for your child (so they can have a better one later on) is meaningless if you don’t also give them the mental and emotional tools they need to thrive. Want your child to be truly happy and strong in the chaos of life? You need to teach them how to do it and tell them why they’re worthy of it every day.