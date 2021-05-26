The 2 Words You Should Never Say When Your Child Has a Potty Accident (And What to Say Instead)
You've bought the potty, you canceled your diaper subscription and you’ve blocked out your entire weekend: you are ready to do this whole potty training thing. Your toddler, on the other hand, is less enthused. In fact, on the first day of your potty training adventure (and the second, and the third), she accidentally does her business on the living room carpet. Or in her pants. Oops. Here’s how Jamie Glowacki, potty training expert and author of Oh Crap! Potty Training: Everything Modern Parents Need to Know to Do It Once and Do It Right, recommends handling these inevitable mishaps.www.purewow.com