Ariana Grande Swapped Her Signature Pony For An Elegant Half-Up Hairstyle At Her Wedding

Today we're checking back in with our favorite celebs to see which bags they were spotted flitting about town with. Last week, the paps caught up with a slew of our most trendy bag lovers as the unofficial start to summer began. While I've never been one to wear boots in the summer (don't your feet like, sweat?!), this week Irina Shayk makes me think boots are made for walkin' all summer long. She was spotted accessorizing Burberry's newest bag, the Olympia, with beige mid-calf boots and a mini dress of the same shade. So chic, I cannot handle it! Yolanda Hadid also made an appearance in the city that never sleeps, presumably lacking in sleep as she hid behind a baseball cap and sunglasses which she paired with a classic black Birkin.