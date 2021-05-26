Ariana Grande Swapped Her Signature Pony For An Elegant Half-Up Hairstyle At Her Wedding
This is not a drill — photos from Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to her forever boy Dalton Gomez are finally public. In an exclusive Vogue feature, details about the "Honeymoon Avenue" singer's wedding look are outlined through photos by photographer Stefan Kohli and — spoiler alert — it is absolutely stunning. From her Vera Wang dress to her veil and hairstyle, it is all timeless and (dare I say) iconic.