Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google isn’t ready to turn search into a conversation

By James Vincent
The Verge
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of search is a conversation — at least, according to Google. It’s a pitch the company has been making for years, and it was the centerpiece of last week’s I/O developer conference. There, the company demoed two “groundbreaking” AI systems — LaMDA and MUM — that it hopes, one day, to integrate into all its products. To show off its potential, Google had LaMDA speak as the dwarf planet Pluto, answering questions about the celestial body’s environment and its flyby from the New Horizons probe.

www.theverge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Search#Google Now#Google Home#Web Search#Google I O#New Horizons#Google Voice Search#Transformers#Openai#Nlp#Speech Driven Search#Interface Google#Google Engineers#Google Employee#Classical Search#Specific Queries#Text#Conversational Dialogue#Direct Commands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
Internetknowtechie.com

You can password protect your Google search history – here’s how

Have people in your life that insist on poking around your internet search history, even if you say they can’t? Well, now you can password protect your Google Web and Activity page, so they can’t idly snoop on your history. Once turned on, anyone going to your Web & Activity...
Internetthehustle.co

Google Search is making an AI-powered leap

Last week, Google rolled out dozens of new releases during its I/O 2021 developer conference, including updates to Android and Workspace (e.g., Docs, Slides, Sheets). But the real story is Google’s updates to its cash machine: Google Search. For search junkies…. … here are 2 acronyms — meant to make...
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Google Fuchsia OS is ready for release

Today Google announced that their operating system Fuchsia OS is ready for prime time. They’ll be releasing the software for the first-gen Nest Hub first, followed by a whole bunch of other devices in the near future. UPDATE: If you own a first-generation Nest Hub, you could be getting the update to Fuchsia OS as soon as today!*
ComputersSearchengine Journal

Google Search Console Adds New Report For Math Problem Markup

Google is adding new data to Search Console to help site owners track the appearance of practice problems and math solvers rich results. Practice problems and math solvers structured data markup was introduced in March to help sites take advantage of the rise in educational searches brought on by students learning from home.
TechnologySearch Engine Roundtable

Google Bug Hiding Search Results For Pfizer MRNA Queries

If you search for [pfizer mrna] or [pfizer mrna vaccine] on Google Search on your desktop, you won't see any free organic listings. At least I cannot and many others cannot see any results. I do see them on mobile but only after I click on the "more results" button, but that button is not available on desktop.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google Messages is Getting Pinned Conversations Soon

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google Messages is getting a couple of new features here in the near future that will make organizing your conversations easier and also help you find important messages later on. An updated version is rolling out that hints at the new goods, which include pinned conversations.
TechnologyFast Company

When will AI be ready to really understand a conversation?

Imagine holding a meeting about a new product release, after which AI analyzes the discussion and creates a personalized list of action items for each participant. Or talking with your doctor about a diagnosis and then having an algorithm deliver a summary of your treatment plan based on the conversation. Tools like these can be a big boost given that people typically recall less than 20% of the ideas presented in a conversation just five minutes later. In healthcare, for instance, research shows that patients forget between 40% and 80% of what their doctors tell them very shortly after a visit.
Behind Viral Videoswebeenow.com

Google: how to password the page that shows search history and videos seen on YouTube

All stored activity can now be protected thanks to an additional verification step that can be requested by clicking on the button within “My Activity” that says “Manage verification of My activity”. After that, you can indicate the option “Require additional verification” so that when accessing the information, the Google password is requested (as if you were to log in).
TechnologySearchengine Journal

Google Analytics & AdSense Don’t Get a Core Web Vitals Pass

Google’s Martin Splitt discussed Google products and why they don’t get a break core web vitals scoring. Just like other third party web add-ons, Google’s products can negatively affect core web vitals scores. Google Products Slow Websites Down. Google Ads and other products can slow a website down. It’s a...
Internetxda-developers

Looking for Google Photos alternatives? You probably shouldn’t

In November last year, Google announced that it would no longer offer unlimited free storage for “high quality” photos on Google Photos starting June 1, 2021. Since we’re just a week away from that deadline, a lot of you may be on the lookout for a Google Photos alternative. But is there any service out there that offers a similar (or better) cloud storage plan for your precious memories, or should you just pay for Google Photos? That’s exactly what we’re going to find out.
InternetTechRepublic

Google Photos storage deadline is coming up fast. Are you ready?

Google Photos is a popular option for people looking to back up their camera roll and more. Here's what the looming storage policy update means for new and existing uploads. Google Photos is a popular service for people looking to back up their camera rolls and other media assets. However, a Google Photos storage deadline is quickly approaching with financial and backup considerations to note. In this post, we will explain what the looming Google Photos deadline means for users, how to check storage space and more.
Travelphocuswire.com

Google Travel adds vacation rentals alongside hotels in search results

Google is making moves that further blur the line between hotels and private accommodations. The search giant says searches for “beach rentals” and “staycations” grew by more than 100% globally in the last year and now it wants to better serve that interest by combining vacation rentals and hotels in one comprehensive search result for a destination.
Internetgizmochina.com

Google continued to access users’ locations even after location sharing was turned off: Court Docs

Unedited court documents in a lawsuit involving Google have alleged that the tech giant reportedly knew that it was difficult for smartphone users to keep location information private. The search giant’s seeming deliberate privacy breach, the court documents further revealed, was common knowledge to Google’s top executives and engineers. Google continued to collect users’ location data even after they had turned off location sharing on their devices.
Internetlinuxtoday.com

Best Privacy-Focused Alternatives to Google Search

(Other stories by LinuxLinks) Google Search is a hugely popular web search engine with more than 92% market share. But they are many who are concerned about how the service tracks them. If you believe that Google invades your privacy, what alternatives do we recommend?