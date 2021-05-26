Legal marijuana is coming, but the county has flexibility on zoning, retail sales

Possession of marijuana will be legal in Virginia starting July 1, and retail sales and commercial cultivation will be legalized in 2024. There are certain facts that will be true in all Virginia jurisdictions; adults 21 and older possessing up to an ounce will be legal, for instance, and households may grow up to four plants for personal use. But the law passed this year by the General Assembly allows localities some flexibility, county officials told Fauquier supervisors this month.