Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Multi-Angle Pole Saw for $71.99 shipped. Matched at both Walmart and Best Buy. Down from its $85.50 normal going rate at Amazon and around $85 at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a 2021 low and is the best available. If you have taller trees in your yard, this is a great way to trim them up this summer. It has a maximum reach of up to 14-feet and easily tackles thicker branches as well as skinnier trunks. The head also adjusts from 0- to 30-degrees for a customized cutting experience depending on what your yard requires. Plus, since it’s electric, there’s no gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

