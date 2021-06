A snap lockdown in Melbourne has been extended for another week as part of efforts to curb an outbreak of the highly contagious Covid-19 variant first detected in India.The Australian city’s residents face another seven days of only being allowed to leave home for essential reasons, which includes getting a coronavirus vaccine, authorities have confirmed.It comes after the whole of Victoria, the second-most populous state, was sent into lockdown for the fourth time since the start of the pandemic towards the end of last month.Authorities tightened restrictions amid concern over a cluster of new Covid-19 cases, which doubled to...