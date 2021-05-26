Are Marijuana Penny Stocks Worth The Investment? 2 Cheap Stocks To Watch Before June 2021

The 15 largest publicly traded companies that focus on cannabis had a total value of $56.7 billion on June 7th. The most valuable cannabis-only company is Curaleaf which is legally organized and traded in Canada like so many cannabis companies but operated from Wakefield, Massachusetts. Looking back only two years ago, Curaleaf was valued at about $3.5 billion. Today this company is valued at three times that or $10.4 billion, down $1 billion from its all-time high reach in February of last year. This integrated cannabis company grows and sells their products in 23 states via nearly 100 dispensaries and produces revenues at a $100 million per month rate. Curaleaf was founded by Boris Jordan, a New Yorker who made his fortune on the privatization of businesses in Russia in the early 1990s.