UPDATE: All anti-LGBTQ bills are officially dead for this legislative session

Dallas Voice
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSB 29 dies again as bill fails to meet crucial deadline. UPDATE: Just one hour ago, LGBTQ Texas state Rep. Jessica González of Dallas declared victory for this legislative session, saying: “All anti-trans bills are dead this session,” according to a press release just sent out by the LGBT Victory Fund.

dallasvoice.com
