Al Avila: Tigers have 'one of the best starting rotations in MLB'

The Detroit Tigers entered Thursday ranked last in the majors in winning percentage (they're on pace for 54 wins); last in run differential (they're being outscored by nearly two runs per); and last in runs scored. (In a minor victory, they rank third-to-last in run prevention.) By any competent rubric, the Tigers are once again the worst team in the majors. It's an indignity the Tigers know well, having made two of the past three No. 1 picks, as well as an indignity that calls into question the progress of their rebuild and the job security of general manager Al Avila.