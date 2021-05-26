Cancel
MLB

Al Avila: Tigers have 'one of the best starting rotations in MLB'

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 15 days ago
The Tigers are once again last in their division. But if the foundation of this rebuild is starting pitching, we’re finally seeing progress in Detroit.

97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

Tarik Skubal
Spencer Turnbull
Casey Mize
Matthew Boyd
Al Avila
#Rotations#Major League Baseball#Tigers#The Detroit Economic Club#The American League#Al#Era#Baa#Gm Al Avila#Mlb Rank#Nl Pitchers#Major Improvement#Tops#Things#Fresh Air
