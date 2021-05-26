Brookville to dedicate and open new pool this weekend

— The Town of Brookville will dedicate the new Heap/Hofer Aquatic Center on Saturday at 10 am. The pool will open to the public after the ceremony. Pool hours will be Noon until 7 pm until school starts in August. The pool will then be open only on weekends until Labor Day. Daily admission will be $7 with an annual single pass for $100, $150 annual pass for a family of four, and up to $300 for an annual family pass for 10 people. Brookville residents and business owners will receive a $25 discount for any annual pass rate. The pool can be rented for parties up to two hours for $300. The new pool is ADA-compliant and has a number of new features. A leak was found at the former Heap Memorial Pool in 2015 and it didn’t open the following year. The town has been without a public pool since then.