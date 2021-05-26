Cancel
Brookville, IN

Brookville to dedicate and open new pool this weekend

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article— The Town of Brookville will dedicate the new Heap/Hofer Aquatic Center on Saturday at 10 am. The pool will open to the public after the ceremony. Pool hours will be Noon until 7 pm until school starts in August. The pool will then be open only on weekends until Labor Day. Daily admission will be $7 with an annual single pass for $100, $150 annual pass for a family of four, and up to $300 for an annual family pass for 10 people. Brookville residents and business owners will receive a $25 discount for any annual pass rate. The pool can be rented for parties up to two hours for $300. The new pool is ADA-compliant and has a number of new features. A leak was found at the former Heap Memorial Pool in 2015 and it didn’t open the following year. The town has been without a public pool since then.

