Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

ARTISTS AT HEART

By CKN STAFF
Cedar Key News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat focuses upon family bonding. where families can quietly connect. not plywood, but wood planks. From these pieces of wood, she will cut sea creature forms:. Families will paint the creatures to their liking. Beckham’s plan is to have families come to her place at. 12716 State Road 24 twice...

cedarkeynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharks#Gallery#Turtles#Camera#Artists#Sea Creature Forms#Wood Planks#Happiness#Wood Plank Boards#Family Bonding#Javascript#Spambots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Saddlebrooke, AZtucson.com

Artist of the Month: Fran Dorr

Fran Dorr said she entered the recently held “One Image No Limits” contest hosted by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild on a whim. “I had been researching the design approaches used by Frank Lloyd Wright for another project and had already created two designs for fabrics. I wanted to incorporate this feel. Because of the rectangular shape of the door, I decided to create a painting that looked like a stained-glass window,” she explained.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Artist Profile: Jeanne Tubman

My name is Jeanne Tubman. I’ve lived here in ‘The Soo’ for the last 68 years, that’s all my life. My roots go back to 1737 in this Sault Ste Marie community area. My roots go back that deep, and I’m very proud of that. I’ve always tried to stay here, and live here… besides this is God’s Country.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Artist in Residence Kirsten Furlong

The Great Plains Art Museum will host Boise-based artist Kirsten Furlong as the 2020-21 Elizabeth Rubendall Artist in Residence. Furlong’s artwork interprets the natural history and current grassland ecology in the Great Plains and beyond through drawings, monotypes, and paintings. Bird species—past and present—insects, animals, and plants are depicted along with mark making inspired by the lines and textures of the prairie.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Contemporary artist exhibits at AJH

NEWBURYPORT — Contemporary artist Rosalie Cuticchia will showcase a new small works collection in her exhibit “Abstract Alchemy” at Anna Jaques Hospital. The exhibit celebrates what Cuticchia calls “the alchemy and healing power of art.”. Her work focuses on color, form, texture and line, and pays homage to the complexities...
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

Artists in Action: Tim Carless

Courtesy of The ArtsCenter, an interview with Tim Carless by Neha Nataraju. The ArtsCenter is proud to partner with Tim Carless to bring you live entertainment every month! His next upcoming event with The ArtsCenter, on June 12th, will feature an original improvised score to a classic silent film. RSVP for this event and make a donation to support the artist and The ArtsCenter here.
missouriquiltco.com

Artist Spotlight: The Quilting Marine

People often find quilting in times of need to help them through difficult situations – that’s how The Quilting Marine first discovered his love for quilting. After serving 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, The Quilting Marine found quilting as his therapy for PTSD related issues. Now, he has a new goal and his YouTube channel says it best, “I taught myself to quilt and would like to help you make quilts that you can admire for years to come.”
Photographythelaurelofasheville.com

Cover Artist: Alec Hall

Alec Hall discovered two important loves—art and animals—in childhood, and both have woven themselves throughout his days since and informed who he is as a person. “There was never any question that animals would somehow dictate what I did with my life and how I would live in the world,” he says. “And while art got temporarily pushed into the background for many years, it, too, has surfaced into prominence and has made my life complete.”
Charitiesttownmedia.com

Grand Foundation heart exhibit artist entry deadline extended

Artists will have one more week to design artwork for the Grand Foundation’s #CommunityIsGrand heart exhibit as the deadline submissions has been extended to June 4. Artists have until 5 p.m. next Friday to submit up to three designs for artwork to be placed on eight heart sculptures that will be displayed at West Valley Mall in the fall and then auctioned off in November at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Rangeley, MEtheirregular.com

Photography competition call to artists

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces the seventh annual Western Mountain Photography Show Exhibit dates: Sept. 11 to Oct. 11 featuring an awards reception Sept. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery located in the Lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater. The...
Entertainmentthebablueprint.com

Artist of the week: Blake DeArmitt

Blake DeArmitt is an exceptional leader who is very musically inclined. When he was only in fourth grade, Blake was asked by band director Mr. Patrick Sachse to take on the role of “unofficial section leader” to help other students. On top of that, Blake is an exceptional musician, playing...
Visual Artthelaurelofasheville.com

Feature Artist: Tom Sims

Although he studied woodworking at Western Kentucky University, Tom Sims refers to himself in his early days as a “regular woodworking hobbyist” and says he primarily made things to give away as gifts. A Kentucky native, he transferred with his job to Hendersonville in 1979 and began investing in equipment. Early in the 2000s, he began to find outlets for his work and today, retired from his job, he devotes himself full-time to his craft.
Visual Arttrendland.com

In Conversation With Artist: Gabriel Rioux

Metaphysical and deeply personal, the paintings of Montreal-based artist Gabriel Rioux embody the coveted balance between individual and universal. His canvases rustle with memories and references to loved ones, encoded in symbols and the spines of books. Plants, vases and ladders are suspended in painted rooms that open into vast skies of constellations and portals. This personal universe, at once mysterious and familiar, expands the walls that enclose us, allowing us to see up and beyond.
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

MPHS artist to shine at theMart

Anyone visiting a landmark in downtown Chicago in coming weeks will see Elijah Roberson’s art lit up in the night sky on one of the largest facades in the world. Roberson, a senior from Morgan Park High School, was one of seven Chicago Public Schools (CPS) seniors selected to have their artworks projected on the exterior of theMART, formerly known as the Merchandise Mart, through June 26.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

New registry for local artists

The City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture now has an artist registry to help connect, discover, and hire local artists. Shelly talked to Debbie Racca-Sittre this morning about the new registry and how it can help grow art in our community.
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Meet Artist Kim DeJesus

Paintings by Kim DeJesus are completely abstract, but they tell very specific stories. In her studio she orchestrates and activates her mediums in an evocative replication of natural forces — gravity, momentum, viscousness, accident, chaos, revelation — with results that embody organic process but express human emotion in palette and gesture. Small but salient interventions in the shapes and surfaces serve as reminders of the paintings’ ultimate artificiality, at the same time documenting and even narrating her very real and forthright presence in the studio, her quasi-mystical experience of making, the science of pigment, and ultimately her own existence.
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Library Calls For Artists

The Verona Public Library would like to display your artwork. Local artists are invited to submit their work for consideration to be exhibited through the summer. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Tails and Tales,” and the Library would like to see art that’s inspired by animals (tails) or great stories (tales). Surprise us with your creativity! The subject of your work should be family friendly. All ages are welcome.
Vanity Fair

Meet the Artist: Nat Bowen

Nat Bowen is proud to unveil her latest exhibition Chromadelic at contemporary Mayfair hotel, 45 Park Lane. The exciting body of work will be the first to feature in the hotel’s 2021 exhibition series opening on May 17. Exhibiting throughout the hotel lobby and in popular BAR 45, guests can...
Point Roberts, WAallpointbulletin.com

Community space for artists opens

The vacant space at the Point Roberts Marketplace that used to belong to Banner Bank is slowly being transformed into a space for local artisans and producers to sell their products. The Community Corner opened in early May, and Marketplace owner Ali Hayton said it is serving a dual purpose...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Barbara Drake is Artist of the Month

Goldfield Ranch resident Barbara Drake is Fountain Hills Art League’s May Artist of the Month. Drake said her painting, “Dancing Couple – in the Style of Renoir,” was part of a fantasy she had of emulating the look in some of Renoir’s paintings. The artist said she has always been...
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Creative Burger Artist Contests

HEINZ launched the Art of the Burger contest to seek out a Head Burger Artist who will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sample the best burgers in America. Contestants can enter their HEINZ-decorated burgers to the contest site for a chance to win the grand prize. The grand prize, awarded to the Head Burger Artist, includes a $25,000 cash prize, paid travel with a friend to three locations to sample America's best burgers, a trip to HEINZ headquarters to consult on the next HEINZ condiment, a one-night stay in the HEINZ Bed N Burger while there, and a lifetime supply of HEINZ condiments.