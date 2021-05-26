ARTISTS AT HEART

Paintings by Kim DeJesus are completely abstract, but they tell very specific stories. In her studio she orchestrates and activates her mediums in an evocative replication of natural forces — gravity, momentum, viscousness, accident, chaos, revelation — with results that embody organic process but express human emotion in palette and gesture. Small but salient interventions in the shapes and surfaces serve as reminders of the paintings’ ultimate artificiality, at the same time documenting and even narrating her very real and forthright presence in the studio, her quasi-mystical experience of making, the science of pigment, and ultimately her own existence.