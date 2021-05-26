This Is What Jennifer Aniston Stole From The Set Of Friends
After spending years playing a character, actors often get emotional at the end of a show. Playing one of the characters on "Friends" doubtless comes with emotions that are more intense, given the show's massive impact on popular culture. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer became overnight household names when they joined the hit NBC sitcom in 1994. For a decade, fans loved following the gang's adventures across New York as they navigated jobs, dating, and the complexities of friendship.www.looper.com