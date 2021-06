Mark Zuckerberg and company are finally hopping about the podcast bandwagon next week — beginning on June 22, podcasters will have the option to include a separate tab on their show’s Page allowing listeners to stream episodes and clips directly from Facebook itself. Additionally, users will be able to link their shows’ RSS feeds, which can then upload new episodes as individual News Feed posts. Facebook will also soon begin including an option for hosts to allow listeners to cut up to one-minute clips from longer audio segments and post them separately as a potential way to boost “visibility and engagement,” as told to The Verge.