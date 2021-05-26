Cancel
Hodgenville, KY

BBQ and Bikes on the Square June 5

By Ben Loyall
laruecountyherald.com
 15 days ago

The American Legion Post 87 will hold the second annual BBQ and Bikes event on Saturday, June 5. This year the bikes will be cruising to downtown Hodgenville to allow more space for vendors and activities.

www.laruecountyherald.com
Buffalo, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Pizza Zone marks 25 years in business

After more than two decades of serving customers in and around the community of Buffalo, Pizza Zone has proven itself to be a favorite in LaRue County and throughout Kentucky.
Larue County, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Prom Set for Saturday, May 15

LaRue County High School junior and seniors will be celebrating prom this Saturday, May 15, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. With this year’s theme is, “Downtown Dreamers.”. Prom will be held outdoors at the LaRue County School campus, in the area located behind high school gym. To keep within...
Hodgenville, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Finlay Donovan is killing it

Some of the best novels begin with the most ordinary characters. Finlay Donovan Is Killing It, released this year, is a murder mystery by Elle Cosimano with some possibly feminist (but not preachy) undertones. It starts off with an everyday scenario: Finlay, a mother of two and divorcée, is a mystery author struggling to get her next book written in time to pay her mountain of bills. One morning, she meets with her book agent at Panera—which Finlay is banned from. While the two discuss the details of her book and the urgency of the upcoming deadline, a nearby customer overhears their conversation and passes Finlay a note with a name on it. Before long, Finlay learns that the customer mistook her for a contract killer, and Finlay is inadvertently dragged into the criminal world.
Larue County, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Local student artist uses talent to help those in need

Equipped with an iPad, Apple Pen, and a digital art app called Procreate, Emma Kate Puckett used her talent in art to help those in need. Puckett, a 14-year-old eighth grade student at LaRue County Middle School, initially created an eye catching, vibrant design of President Abraham Lincoln as part of a Student Technology Leadership Program art competition.