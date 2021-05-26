BBQ and Bikes on the Square June 5

Some of the best novels begin with the most ordinary characters. Finlay Donovan Is Killing It, released this year, is a murder mystery by Elle Cosimano with some possibly feminist (but not preachy) undertones. It starts off with an everyday scenario: Finlay, a mother of two and divorcée, is a mystery author struggling to get her next book written in time to pay her mountain of bills. One morning, she meets with her book agent at Panera—which Finlay is banned from. While the two discuss the details of her book and the urgency of the upcoming deadline, a nearby customer overhears their conversation and passes Finlay a note with a name on it. Before long, Finlay learns that the customer mistook her for a contract killer, and Finlay is inadvertently dragged into the criminal world.