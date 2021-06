(Kansas City, KS, June 4, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement after the release of today’s Department of Labor (DOL) jobs report showing employers only adding 559,000 jobs in May and an unemployment rate of 5.8%. The current labor shortage has led to companies struggling to find employees and a record breaking 8.1 million open jobs across the country. In Kansas, there are 58,000 job openings, and the April labor report shows nearly 52,717 Kansans who are unemployed. Additionally, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a record-high 48% of small business owners in May reported unfilled job openings – that’s 26 points higher than the 48-year historical reading of 22%.