Donald Trump drops scorching statement about Republicans who want him to ‘Run Again in 2024’

Donald J. Trump released a scorching statement explaining why so many Republicans want him to run again for president. It also teased the future of the former president’s communications with the American people.

“Highly respected pollster John McLaughlin says 73% of all Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024 and Republican primary voters would support him 82%-13%,” Trump said.

“Even the Washington Post has just reported ‘All Republican Roads Lead to Mar-a-Lago’,” he continued. “What WaPo and other members of the Fake News Media don’t report is that Joe Biden is of no interest to anybody—21 million less people watched his Joint Address to Congress than watched mine.”

“Also, Biden’s ratings have killed the Radical Left Fake News Cable Channels,” he continued. “MSNBC and CNN have plummeted in the ratings. MSNBC doesn’t have a show in the top 10 of all cable news programs, and CNN doesn’t even have a show in the top 100. They should have embraced and endorsed ‘Trump’—their ratings would have been at new highs!”

“I have been doing very limited media so the American public could see just how big of a disaster the Biden Administration has been, and I was right,” he added. “Inflation, the Border Crisis, our forgotten Military, war in the Middle East, all as a result of Biden’s mistakes. Our Country is being destroyed. Watch, it’s only going to get worse!

“The Washington Post also incorrectly reported about my DonaldJTrump.com website viewership,” Trump continued. “We have not yet launched our own social media ‘platform,’ but even the very basic site we have to post our statements has received 36.7 million views over the past month alone, and we’re getting more traffic to our website now than in 2020, an Election year!”

“This number would be even greater if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech has illegally banned me, tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they’ve become ‘boring’ and nasty,” he went on. “My website is a place where everyone can see my statements, issued in real time, and engage with the MAGA Movement.”

This is meant to be a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a ‘platform’,” he concluded. “It is merely a way of communicating until I decide on what the future will be for the choice or establishment of a platform. It will happen soon. Stay tuned!”