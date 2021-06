After a year in which nothing has gone according to plan, it is fitting that the Future of Fabric contest is stretching out the announcement of its 10 finalists. To showcase the talent in multiple forms as each of the 10 are named in the coming week, there is a Future of Fabric microsite that is dedicated to the project. Each designer has partnered with an influencer. Hundreds applied to be considered and 20 were selected, with each being given $1,000 worth of fabric from SwatchOn to create a new look. Participants had total creative freedom to whip up whatever they fancied. And as it turns out, organizers have decided there will be no single winner, just the 10 finalists.