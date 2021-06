WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to those ages 12 and older in Kansas. "Health experts' thorough, deliberate review process demonstrates that safety continues to be the number one priority in vaccine approval – and my administration is confident that opening the vaccine to young Kansans is the right move,” the governor said in a news release. “I encourage all eligible Kansans to roll up their sleeves and do their part to ensure we can continue getting back to work, back to school, and back to normal.”