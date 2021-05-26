Imbibe’s Tasting Notes Enewsletter, 05.25.21

In the evenings starting at 5pm is the switch to a 5 course chef’s tasting menu at Republica. Reservations are available for outdoors on their terrace or a handful of tables indoors. ️The menu changes daily based on ingredients at their peak and availability, but if you are wondering what the prix fixe will get you, let me assure you it’s an incredible value based on the flavors and the history of native Mexican ingredients and food, and if you opt into the pairing with wines from Mexican, Latinx, and women-owned wineries, an adventure. Luckily they sell all the wine bottles so you can take your discovery home. An agave pairing is also available or wine beer or cocktails by the glass.