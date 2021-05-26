Imbibe’s Tasting Notes Enewsletter, 05.25.21
It’s a few days yet before we hit Memorial Day weekend, but I think we can all be forgiven this year for getting a head start on summer. After months upon months of staying close to home and grabbing a face mask along with house keys and wallet every time we venture outside, this post-vaccination summer promises a change. Getting reaccustomed to making small talk over coffee or cocktails at favorite places long missed; catching up on birthday parties and family visits postponed for more than a year; packing suitcases for work trips or family vacations and getting the changes of scenery we’ve all been aching for—this summer will be different, yet refreshingly familiar.imbibemagazine.com