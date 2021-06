There are plenty of celebrity doppelgangers in Hollywood you’re probably positive you’ve never seen in the same room before. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain. Dermot Mulroney and Dylan McDermott. And of course, the cadre of blonde-haired, big-eyed women who all kind of look like Margot Robbie. But now we’ll get to see one of Robbie’s doppelgangers show up in the same room as her, with the casting of Samara Weaving in the Damien Chazelle-directed 1920s Hollywood drama Babylon, which already stars Robbie and Brad Pitt.