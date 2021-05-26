Can businesses get sued if someone contracts COVID-19?

Elizabeth W. Carroll, an attorney with 16 years’ of diverse experience in both private industry and private practice, has joined McAfee & Taft. Carroll’s broad-based legal practice encompasses the areas of complex business litigation, energy and natural resources law and litigation, and day-to-day counseling on a variety of corporate, operational, and transactional matters. A significant portion of her practice is focused on the representation of clients in the energy industry, including oil and gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and storage, transportation and distribution companies.