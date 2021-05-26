Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Can businesses get sued if someone contracts COVID-19?

fox26houston.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIf you own a business. can you be sued if someone believes they contracted COVID-19 at your establishment? Brad Nitschke Chair of Jackson Walker law firm's COVID-19 task force helps break it down for us.

www.fox26houston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthnationallawforum.com

How COVID Impacted Lease Agreements, Contracts, and Business Interruption Claims

To say that most businesses were not prepared for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic would be quite an understatement. Although several countries had lived through and learned from the SARS and swine flu outbreaks, nobody was really prepared for what 2020 had in store. U.S. citizens hadn’t lived through anything remotely similar since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
Grocery & Supermaketsteadyaku47.com

Covid 19 and Business!

#Forever21 Global closes 350 bankruptcies (7 branches in Malaysia) #香港MPH The largest bookstore in Malaysia closed 8 branches. #Starbucks U.S. permanently closed 400 stores (16 stores in Malaysia) #Zara closed 1,200 stores at a loss of 409 million (9 stores in Malaysia) #Speedy has been in business for 30 years...
PharmaceuticalsABC 15 News

Can you get another COVID-19 vaccine to get freebies?

As the state and country move toward the next COVID-19 vaccination milestone, more businesses are offering incentives to get the shots. Some people who got vaccinated early may be wondering what would happen if they got double vaccinated, either with the same brand or a different one, so they could get some freebies.
Lansing, MInbc25news.com

MIOSHA says non-health businesses can make own COVID-19 policies

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) filed COVID-19 emergency rules to align with Federal OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard on Tuesday. This update allows for non-health businesses to make their own policies when it comes to health screenings, masking, and social distancing. Lynn Sutfin with the...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Only 21% of Americans worried about contracting COVID-19

A new poll shows only 21% of Americans fear contracting COVID-19 from someone they know well, the lowest number since the pandemic began, according to the Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Only 25% are concerned that lifted restrictions will lead to more infections in their community. About 40%...
Public Healthazpm.org

When can a business or institution mandate COVID vaccines?

An executive order from Gov. Ducey this week prevents Arizona's public universities and community colleges from requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine or subject them to mandatory tests and masks if they want to attend classes. It came about after Arizona State University announced unvaccinated students would need to take a test twice a week. After the governor issued the order, ASU said it would comply.
LawLaw.com

DLA Piper Steps Into Contract Dispute Over Rapid COVID-19 Test

DLA Piper filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Argonaut Manufacturing Services Inc. The suit pursues claims against London-based DnaNudge Ltd. in connection with an agreement for the manufacture and sale of reagents to be used in COVID-19 tests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-01099, Argonaut Manufacturing Services, Inc. v. DnaNudge Limited.
Public Healthagfax.com

Smithfield Foods Sued on COVID-19 Claims – DTN

Smithfield Foods, Inc., misled consumers about the state of the meat-supply chain and packing-plant worker safety during COVID-19, a new federal lawsuit alleges, saying the company’s public-relations efforts took advantage of consumer fears during disruptions in the food-supply chain. Smithfield is one of the largest pork-processing companies in the world....
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
POTUSWashington Post

Can I Be Required to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19?

With the U.S. falling behind on its goal of getting 70% of adults a first Covid-19 vaccine by the July 4 holiday, more employers are requiring workers to get shots before returning to the office. Under U.S. law, both government authorities and employers have the power to issue such orders. Whether mandates are effective in expanding the uptake of a vaccine is a matter of debate, however.
Economythewealthrace.com

Can You Get a No-Doc Business Loan?

Some lenders (sometimes on-line or various lenders) provide no-doc enterprise loans. Tempting because it could be to get funding with out all of the paperwork, these loans usually include excessive rates of interest and quick reimbursement phrases. Selecting out the greatest small-business mortgage means extra than simply going with whichever...
Taft, OKTulsa World

Law: Elizabeth W. Carroll, McAfee & Taft

Elizabeth W. Carroll, an attorney with 16 years’ of diverse experience in both private industry and private practice, has joined McAfee & Taft. Carroll’s broad-based legal practice encompasses the areas of complex business litigation, energy and natural resources law and litigation, and day-to-day counseling on a variety of corporate, operational, and transactional matters. A significant portion of her practice is focused on the representation of clients in the energy industry, including oil and gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and storage, transportation and distribution companies.