Codina Partners aims to begin site preparation this year for a luxury residential project aimed at empty-nesters and those looking to “right-size.”. “Regency Tower Coral Gables,” said spokesperson Lennie Gomez via email, “is located between Valencia and Almeria Avenues and east of Salzedo Street.” Codina acquired the land, Miami Today reported in October, as part of a three-way land swap with Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and the city itself. In the deal, the city moved emergency services from the past building at 2801 Salzedo St. to one at 2151 Salzedo on land originally owned by Codina. Codina, in turn, received Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables’ 150-spot surface lot at 300 Almeria Ave., and Mercedes moved across the street to the city’s old public safety building.