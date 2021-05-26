Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Jennifer Crosby Talks About Balancing Modern and Classic Design

By Carol Morgan
atlantarealestateforum.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalancing modern and classic interior design techniques is all in a day’s work for President and CEO of Crosby Design Group, Jennifer Crosby. Today’s guest on the All About Atlanta Real Estate segment of Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio talks about the company’s current and upcoming projects along with her personal and professional engagement with Atlanta nonprofits. Joined by co-hosts Carol Morgan and Todd Schick, take a listen to learn more about Crosby Design Group and its owner.

www.atlantarealestateforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norcross, GA
State
Florida State
Roswell, GA
Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Roswell, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residential Real Estate#Midtown#The Crosby Design Group#55 Housing Council#The Bob Award#The Evoq Town Flats#Linkedin#Crosby Design Group#Nmls#New American Funding#Fastest Growing Companies#Denim Marketing#American#Atlantans#Itunes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.