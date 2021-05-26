Jennifer Crosby Talks About Balancing Modern and Classic Design

Balancing modern and classic interior design techniques is all in a day’s work for President and CEO of Crosby Design Group, Jennifer Crosby. Today’s guest on the All About Atlanta Real Estate segment of Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio talks about the company’s current and upcoming projects along with her personal and professional engagement with Atlanta nonprofits. Joined by co-hosts Carol Morgan and Todd Schick, take a listen to learn more about Crosby Design Group and its owner.