Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The 11 Best Beaches Around NYC

By Laura Dannen Redma n, Melissa Kravitz Hoeffne r
cntraveler.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban beaches don't have to be concrete slabs overlooking a river (no shade to the East River, but East Coasters can do better). Within two hours—okay, maybe three, #traffic—of Manhattan, you can find classic boardwalks, tiny seaside towns, and sandy beaches that'll make you forget about the Caribbean, even if just for a moment. As you gear up for your post-vax summer consider a beach escape to Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Long Island, or—gasp—New Jersey. All these beaches work for day trips from the city, though we’d never say no to a weekend getaway. Here are the best beaches around NYC.

www.cntraveler.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches#Long Island#Caribbean#East River#Urban Beaches#Tiny Seaside Towns#Classic Boardwalks#Day Trips#East Coasters#Concrete Slabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Frank Sinatra’s historic homes: From NYC to Palm Desert

America’s most famous crooner is known for his melody about “New York, New York,” but only one of Frank Sinatra’s six properties was in the Big Apple. In fact, Sinatra started out in Hoboken, NJ, across the river, and the first house he owned was in suburban Hasbrouck Heights nearby.
Manhattan, NYhomeaccentstoday.com

Shoppe Object will return as in-person show this September

New York – Shoppe Object will resume as a face-to-face expo at Pier 11 in downtown Manhattan this fall. The semi-annual home and gift show will take place Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Timing was established based on the safety and concerns of our community, and we...
NBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
New York City, NYEater

NYC Restaurants Grapple With CDC’s New Mask Mandates

In an abrupt announcement last Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or remain socially distant in most outdoor and indoor environments — including restaurants. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that New York would be adopting the CDC’s relaxed regulations starting on Wednesday, May 19, the same day that NYC restaurants and bars can go to 100 percent indoor capacity.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

The Cortland’s Red Brick Façade Nears Pinnacle at 555 West 22nd Street in Chelsea, Manhattan

Façade installation is nearing completion on The Cortland, a 26-story condominium building from Robert A. M. Stern Architects at 555 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Developed by Related Companies with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, the nearly 300-foot-tall structure will yield 141 units spread across 250,000 square feet, for an average of 2,245 square feet apiece. The building is located along West Street and the Hudson River waterfront between West 22nd and West 23rd Streets.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!