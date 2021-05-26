The 11 Best Beaches Around NYC

Urban beaches don't have to be concrete slabs overlooking a river (no shade to the East River, but East Coasters can do better). Within two hours—okay, maybe three, #traffic—of Manhattan, you can find classic boardwalks, tiny seaside towns, and sandy beaches that'll make you forget about the Caribbean, even if just for a moment. As you gear up for your post-vax summer consider a beach escape to Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Long Island, or—gasp—New Jersey. All these beaches work for day trips from the city, though we’d never say no to a weekend getaway. Here are the best beaches around NYC.