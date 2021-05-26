FailedCryptoCoins: 7 Dead Coins That Failed Long Before They Could Dethrone Bitcoin

The success of cryptocurrencies is creating lots of heroes in a new space. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) blazed the trail of a new avenue for wealth. Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is erecting a robust blockchain with massive potential for decentralized applications. Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) is harnessing the best features of the Ethereum network and making them run at web speed. But at the same time, the husks of dead and failed cryptocurrencies are piling up in the blockchain graveyard. #FailedCryptoCoins is a trending Twitter joke, but it’s also a reminder that crypto investments are not always surefire successes.