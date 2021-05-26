Cancel
REinvent launches genre label Chills with four features

By Wendy Mitchell
Screendaily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopenhagen-based REinvent Studios has launched new division REinvent Chills, which will handle production and international sales on genre features. The new unit will focus on horror, thriller and subgenres such as psychological thriller and mystery horror. The label launches with four pick-ups including Alex Herron’s Leave, Pål Øie’s Spirit Of...

www.screendaily.com
Chills
